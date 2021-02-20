Vaughan Reignites Chepauk Pitch Row, Takes Jibe At India By Sharing Pakistan Stadium Image

Taking a subtle dig at the pitches in India amidst the ongoing England tour, former cricketer Michael Vaughan shared an image of a stadium in Pakistan thereby reigniting the whole debacle over the Chepauk surface. Sharing the image on Twitter, Vaughan remarked that the scenic ground looked 'stunning' and added 'looks a lovely prepared pitch as well'. Vaughan, who has been at the forefront of the criticism against the Chepauk pitch, was shut down by England skipper Joe Root himself, who pointed out at that the pitch had no part to play in their defeat in the second Test.

Now this is stunning ... looks a lovely prepared pitch as well ... 😜😜 #Pakistan @ Wilmslow https://t.co/Fxn9qyLWK8 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 20, 2021

Soon after Vaughan's tweet on Saturday evening, netizens rushed to counter the former England cricketer. Several users also reminded the former batsman of the stark green pitch at Lord's and highlighted that he was crying foul only after the defeat. Here's how netizens reacted:

Michael Vaughan bringing Lord's pitch to Motera for the next test : pic.twitter.com/9nb3k6XRQ3 — SaCHiN ShArMA (@imSachinSharma_) February 20, 2021

So is England touring Pakistan then😀😃😄 — Keerti Ojha (@a357d6447e6642e) February 20, 2021

This stadium is just for viewing purpose. There is no place for spectators. I don’t find it great for international matches. — Gaurav Goel (@gzgoel) February 20, 2021

Man you are born crybabies instead of criticising your batsman you re criticising the pitch . — Monk (@gudatnothing) February 20, 2021

With India dominating the second Test against England, several veterans of the game have jumped to blame the pitch for England's dismal performance with the bat at the Chepauk. Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh criticized the pitch at Chepauk, terming it 'unacceptable' at Test level. The junior Waugh highlighted that it was not acceptable to have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch.

On the other hand, spin maestro Shane Warne schooled Michael Vaughan as the latter blamed the pitch for India grabbing the advantage in the ongoing Test. Warne highlighted that the pitch has been the same since day 1 but England bowlers have failed to bowl brilliantly whereas Indian batsmen have been on top of their game. The duo engaged in a war of words on Twitter as they fought over the part of the pitch in the game so far.

Meanwhile, after the defeat in the second Test, England skipper Joe Root asserted that the pitch and the toss had no part to play in their defeat. The English skipper added that they had already anticipated the turning behaviour of the pitch and added that winning the toss wouldn't have guaranteed a win either. "The fact is that India have shown that you can score runs on it and have found a way of managing a very tricky surface so we've got to learn from that, add it to our own games and come back better for it," he said.

