Vaughan Throws His Weight Behind Sibley, Says He's Right For 'flamboyant' England Team

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan threw his weight behind opener Dominic Sibley after the opener drew flak for his 'slow' century and said that he was 'absolutely right' for the side. Centurions Stokes and Sibley guided England to 469-9 in the second Test at Old Trafford before declaring the innings. The duo stitched together a partnership of 200-plus runs, helping the hosts recover after the fall of three quick wickets. Sibley's 120-run knock came off 372 deliveries while Stokes, who faced his longest Test innings, finished his 176-run-knock in 356 deliveries. Sibley's slow pace with the bat irked many, hence drawing criticism for scoring one of the slowest centuries in the history of the game.

'Absolutely right'

Terming Sibley as 'absolutely right' for the current 'flamboyant' England side, Michael Vaughan said that the hosts have finally found a batsman who wants to 'stay in, value their wicket, bat a period of time'. Vaughan added that England was a funny team to follow as they were criticized for playing 'flamboyantly' as well as for playing a slow knock - like Sibley's. Further, Vaughan suggested that Sibley doesn't change his style and carry on as he was, just like how Stokes, Pope and Buttler were left to do what they were best at.

'Nothing he cannot do': Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has come forward to laud Ben Stokes after his stellar knock of 176 that had helped England register a mammoth first innings total in the ongoing second Test match against the West Indies at the Old Trafford, Manchester. This is a must-win game for England to stay alive in the three-match series. They had lost the previous contest at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton last week. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan described Stokes as England's best player and fielder as well as the most impactful bowler and then mentioned that the southpaw has once again delivered when it mattered the most. Labeling the New Zealand born cricketer as a 'Freak', the former English skipper then added there is nothing that the ace all-rounder cannot do.

Ben Stokes makes it matter once again

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed to be spot on as Roston Chase picked up two scalps while Alzarri Joseph contributed with one wicket as the hosts were reduced to 81/3 as even skipper Joe Root (23) could not make much of an impact. Opener Dom Sibley and middle-order batsman Ben Stokes then took matters in their own hands and ensured that the visitors had no reason to celebrate any further as they added 260 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Both notched up brilliant centuries as the hosts were eyeing a huge first-innings total. Even though Sibley was dismissed for 120, Stokes still kept on going strong at 172 as England are 378/5 after 139 overs during the tea break on Day 2. He could only add four more runs and was eventually dismissed for 176 during the third session of play on Day 2. The Windies in reply were 32/1 at stumps. Meanwhile, the play on Day 3 has been delayed due to rain.

