VCT Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Check Head To Head Record, Probable Playing XI And More

In the sixth match of the Australian One-Day Cup, Victoria will take on New South Wales on November 12, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The game is set to start at 9:05 AM IST and it will be the first encounter between the two since the start of the Australia One Day Cup began.

Let's take a look at Victoria vs New South Wales head to head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the Australian One-Day Cup match.

VCT vs NSW Dream11

Captain: Moises Henriques

Vice-captain: Peter Handscomb

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb (vc)

Batsmen: Nic Maddinson, Daniel Hughes, Marcus Harris, Jack Edwards

All-rounders: Moises Henriques (c), Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: James Pattinson, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction

As per our Victoria vs New South Wales Dream11 Prediction, Victoria is expected to win the Australia One Day Cup match, after having an overall better team and being the team in better form.

Victoria vs New South Wales Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 60

Victoria wins: 30

New South Wales wins: 27

Victoria vs New South Wales Predicted XI

Victoria Predicted XI: Marcus Harris, James Seymour, Peter Handscomb (c), Nic Maddinson, Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland, Jon Holland, Will Parker

New South Wales Predicted XI: Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jack Edwards, Lachlan Hearne, Sean Abbott, Peter Nevill (wk), Moises Henriques, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher

Victoria vs New South Wales Top Picks

Victoria

Nic Maddison: He has scored a total of 2695 runs in 83 matches of his List A career so far and will be hoping to build on it.

Peter Handscomb: He has been a great leader for the Victorian team and has scored 632 runs in his 22 matches as an ODI batsman.

New South Wales

Moises Henriques: He is a sensational bowler and manages to score runs when required, he has scored 117 runs and grabbed 8 wickets in 16 matches of his ODI career so far.

Sean Abbott: Can bowl superbly well and can bat equally well, he has scored 671 runs and taken 108 wickets in his 67 matches as a List A cricketer.

Image: @VicStateCricket/@CricketNSW/Twitter