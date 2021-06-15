Venkatesh Prasad Makes Headlines Again For Another Hard-hitting Statement On Indian Team

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is just three days away from getting underway. Fans are eagerly waiting for the high-octane clash which will see the two teams compete to establish their authority in the purest format of the game. Ahead of the exciting contest, cricketing pundits, as well as, fans have been sharing their views about the team combinations and making their predictions.

Venkatesh Prasad opens up on bowling attack India should play with

Former Indian speedster Venkatesh Prasad also recently opened up on the bowling attack India should go ahead with for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final. While speaking to PTI, Prasad said that spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja alongside three fast bowlers seem to be the best combination. He added that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have the experience of playing in different conditions and they know their roles very well.

He reckoned that the strategy is very simple as to who can make use of the new ball better. Prasad opined that both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have got an amazing seam position and great control over line and length. The veteran speedster stated that he is surprised that Ishant Sharma is considered number three even after playing 100 Tests. Prasad reiterated that the Delhi-based pacer has a lot of experience of playing county cricket in England, which is why India should opt to play with him.

Prasad also went on to reveal how India's current bowling attack varies from his playing days. He said that in the early 90s and later 2000s, the India team used to have two good seamers but lacked a third or fourth option. However, he added that now the squad has got the strength of that and a couple of very good all-rounders. According to Prasad, the Indian team has always had world-class spinners but now it also has a world-class pace attack.

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

