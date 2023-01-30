'Very Proud Moment': Anjum Chopra Expresses Delight In India U-19 Team's World Cup Win

After the Indian women's U-19 team won the World Cup, former cricketer Anjum Chopra expressed her delight and explained how a lot of effort was put in for such a result to be achieved. She also explained the importance of this result for women's cricket in particular as this is the first time that a women's team has won a World Cup.

'A lot of steps have been taken': Chopra highlights key to India's success

While speaking exclusively in a telephonic conversation with Republic Media Network, Anjum Chopra said, "This is a very special moment, especially for women's cricket. Not that we have not won a World Cup. Our men's team and our boys' team have done it before, but for our women, this is the first time that a World Cup has been won. It is a very proud moment for the entire fraternity."

On being asked if this is a good time to be an Indian cricketer, Chopra replied, "It is not just a good time to play cricket in India but also otherwise. A lot of steps have been taken. In the past 10-15 odd months, these girls have been in training camps. The process was sped up because the World Cup was around the corner. So everyone has put in a lot of effort to reach this level." She ended her remarks by stating that this moment will be remembered by everyone and that they would miss playing for the Indian women's cricket team.

Sadhu & Chopra help Team India register emphatic win

India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on January 29 as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park. Sadhu showed that the Indian women's pace bowling is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami as she ended with impressive figures of 2-6 from her four overs. Meanwhile, Chopra too continued her dream run as she ended with figures of 2-13.

England's innings never really took off as they were reduced to 16 for the loss of three wickets in four overs before being dismissed for just 68 runs in 17.1 overs. Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker came back to get rid of the Indian skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the third over.

Her opening partner and team's best batter in the tournament, Shweta Sehrawat, also was dismissed shortly after as she gave a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over. Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) then dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership to get India over the line.

(Inputs from PTI)