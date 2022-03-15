Vihari Among 7 Indians Signed For Dhaka Premier League; Full List Of IND Players In DPL

A total of seven Indian players have signed up to play in the upcoming edition of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League that starts today, March 15. The list of seven players includes Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari and India A batter Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Hanuma Vihari was a part of the Indian side that recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series, the player is now expected to head home (Hyderabad) before travelling to Dhaka. As per reports, Vihari is expected to miss the first three games for his side Abahani Limited with the team roping in Afghanistan batter Najibullah Zadran for three games.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who also captains the Bengal first-class side in Ranji, will represent Prime Bank. The other five cricketers from India in the Dhaka Premier League are capped Indian all-rounder Parvez Rasool, Baba Aparajith, Ashok Menaria, Chirag Jani and Gurinder Singh.

Parvez Rasool will represent Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi while Baba Aparajith will play for Rupganj Tigers. Ashok Menaria will represent Khelaghar, Chirag Jani for Legends of Rupganj, and Gurinder Singh for Gazi Group Cricketers. For five of the seven players, this will not be their first stint in the DPL already having participated in the league just before the COVID-19 pandemic. The DPL has also seen the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Manoj Tiwary and Yusuf Pathan playing in the tournament.

As per Dhaka Premier League rules, all the 11 participating teams have been allowed to sign one overseas player. Apart from the seven Indians, Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez has signed up for the league and will play for Mohammedan Sporting while Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza will turn out for Shinepukur.

Cheteshwar Pujara to play in the County Championship

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara will travel to the UK during this period and will ply his trade for Sussex in England's county championship. Unlike last time when he was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings, this time around Cheteshwar Pujara failed to attract any bids in the IPL 2022 auction.

The player will take part in the County Championship as well as the Royal One-Day Cup. “I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history,” Pujara said in an official release.

Image: AP