Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highlights: Maharashtra, Bengal, Saurashtra, And Baroda Win

Karnataka vs Bengal- Karnataka have scored 191 runs at the loss of five wickets in the first innings, after the completion of 41 overs. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey scored 90 individual runs before walking back in the 40th over. Bengal bowler Pradipta Paramanik has the maximum of three wickets to his name currently.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu- Baroda got bowled out for 114 runs in the first innings as Krunal Pandya top-scored with 38 runs. Chasing the below-par target of 115 runs, Tamil Nadu have 17/1 on the board after four overs in the second innings.

Maharashtra vs Chandigarh- Chandigarh have scored 240/2 after 42.2 overs in the first innings. Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra reached his century off 103 balls and is currently batting at 134 individual runs. At the same time, Arslan Z Khan returned after scoring 87 runs.

Delhi vs Saurashtra- Delhi find themselves at 155/7 after 38.3 over, having lost the wicket of Lalit Yadav in the over. Chetan Shakariya leads the Saurashtra bowling attack with two wickets to his credit.