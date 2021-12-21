Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: SAU Vs VID And KER Vs SER Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Saurashtra will be up against Vidarbha in the third quarter-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday in Jaipur. In the meantime, Kerala face Services in the fourth quarter-final of the tournament at the KL Saini Stadium. The results from both the matches will decide which two teams will qualify for the semifinal stage against Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Saurashtra head into the quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, on the back of their five-match winning streak in the group stage of the tournament, while Vidharbha qualified for the quarterfinals by defeating Tripura by 34 runs in the preliminary quarterfinal on December 19. Vidarbha won three matches and lost the other two in the group stage of the 50-over domestic tournament. At the same time, Kerala won four matches in the group stage before reaching the quarter-final, as Services also qualified after winning four out of the five matches they played in the group stage.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Quarterfinal 3, Saurashtra vs Vidarbha: Dream 11 Predictions

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI- Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvraj Chudasama

Vidarbha Predicted Playing XI- Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Fantasy Team- Faiz Fazal, Harvik Desai (vc), Arpit Vasavada, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Atharva Taide (c), Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Chetan Sakariya

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha: Top Picks & Recent Forms-

Vidarbha opener Atharva Taide will be a top-pick for the quarterfinal match as he is currently the leading run-scorer for Vidarbha with 344 runs to his credit in six matches, which also includes a century and two half-centuries. Meanwhile, PN Mankad will be a top pick from the Saurashtra side, as he has scored a total of 262 runs so far from five matches, including his unbeaten knock of 105 runs. On the bowling front, Yash Thakur and CS Jani will be the top picks for the match. Thakur is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with 18 dismissals so far for Vidarbha. Meanwhile, CS Jani has picked up 10 wickets for Saurashtra so far in the tournament.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Quarter Final 4, Kerala vs Services: Dream 11 Predictions

Kerala Predicted Playing XI- Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Vinoop Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, MD Nidheesh, Jajal Saxena, Suresh Vishweshwar, Basil Thampi

Services Predicted Playing XI- Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mumtaz Qadir, Devender Lochab (wk), Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Raj Bahadur, Rahul Khajan Singh, Vikas Yadav

Kerala vs Saurashtra Fantasy Team: Sanju Samson, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Paliwal, Vishnu Vinod (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohit Ahlawat, MD Nidheesh, Raj Bahadur, Pulkit Narang (vc), Rahul Khajan Singh

Kerala vs Services: Top Picks & Recent Forms-

Sachin Baby and RS Paliwal are two batters who will be the top picks for the Kerala vs Services match. Baby has scored a total of 212 runs so far in the tournament for Kerala with the help of three half-centuries, including his effort of 83* runs. Whereas, RS Paliwal has scored the maximum of 183 runs for Services, with two half-centuries including the effort of 85* runs. On the bowling front, Rahul Singh and MD Midheesh will be the top picks from both teams, as Singh has dismissed eight batters so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, while Nidheesh has returned with 11 wickets.

