Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Gujarat 207/2 Vs Vidarbha, Bengal 201/3 Vs Mumbai & More

Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Bengal is taking place at KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum. Mumbai skipper SZ Mulani won the toss and elected to field first. Meanwhile, another match between Baroda and Karnataka is also underway in Kerala at Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey won the toss and elected to field first.

Delhi vs Haryana; Chhattisgarh vs Kerala; Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand; Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir; Gujarat vs Vidarbha; Rajasthan vs Assam; Goa vs Railways; Punjab vs Services etc are some of the other matches taking place today in Ranchi, Mumbai, Thane, Rajkot, Chandigarh, and other locations respectively.

Here's are Vijay Hazare Trophy live scores:

Update at 11:30 AM:

Punjab v Services

Services - 170/4 (40 overs)

Goa v Railways

Goa - 181/4 (43 overs)

Rajasthan v Assam

Rajasthan- 232/1 (42 overs)

Andhra v Himachal

Andhra - 178/1 (33 overs)

Gujarat v Vidarbha

Gujarat - 186/2 (32 overs)

Odisha v J&K

J&K- 141/4 (29 overs)

Tamil Nadu v Pondicherry

Pondicherry- 103/7 (26 overs)

Baroda v Karnataka

Baroda- 119/4 (33 overs)

Mumbai v Bengal

Bengal - 195/3 (35 overs)

Jharkhand v Saurashtra

Jharkhand - 142/5 (32 overs)

Hyderabad v Uttar Pradesh

Hyderabad -114/8 (30 overs)

Delhi v Haryana

Delhi - 89/4 (30 overs)

Madhya Pradesh v Chandigarh

Madhya Pradesh - 170/4 (33 overs)

Chhattisgarh v Kerala

Chhattisgarh - 133/5 (31 overs)

Maharashtra v Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand- 144/5 (35 overs)

Arunachal Pradesh v Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh- 89/6 (34 overs)

Meghalaya v Mizoram

Meghalaya - 118/5 (33 overs)

Bihar v Sikkim

Sikkim- 129/6 (35 overs)

Mumbai vs Bengal: Bengal have scored 92 runs in 13.3 overs for the loss of three wickets. Skipper Sudip Chatterjee was dismissed by Mohit Avasthi for just 5 runs followed by Abhisek Das and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.

Baroda vs Karnataka: Baroda have scored 66 runs in 13.5 overs for the loss of one wicket. After being sent in to bat first, Baroda lost Kedar Devdhar for 31 runs. Aditya Waghmode provided a solid start to his side and is batting on 27.

Delhi vs Haryana: Delhi are looking in great trouble against Haryana having already lost 2 wickets for just 33 runs on the board in 12 overs. Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan is still intact in the middle at 18 off 40 balls. Kshitiz Sharma is helping Dhawan from the other end. Mohit Sharma has picked up two wickets for Haryana.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand skipper Jay Bista was asked to bat first after losing the toss against Maharashtra. Uttarakhand are batting at 62 runs in 14.5 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Bista was dismissed by PC Dadhe for 10 runs and S Arora got out for 12 runs off 13 balls. Tanush Gusain and Robin Bist are currently batting for Uttarakhand.

