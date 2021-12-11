Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Mumbai 24/0 Vs Karnataka; MAH 4/1 Vs Kerala; TN 7/0

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Mumbai vs Karnataka: After 2 overs Yashasvi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer gave Mumbai a strong start against Karnataka scoring 20 runs. Jaiswal is currently batting at 2 runs, while Armaan Jaffer was done the bulk of the scoring with 12 runs from 10 balls.
Maharashtra after 1.3 overs have put up 3 runs on the scoreboard
TamilNadu vs Bengal: After 3 overs Tamil Nadu are 6/0 B Sudarshan is currently batting at 3 runs, while skipper N Jagadeesan has scored 2 runs so far
Punjab vs Assam: Siddharth Kaul strikes picks up the first wicket for Punjab. Assam opener Wasiqur Rahman clean bowled by the Punjab pacer. Assam are 0/1. Manthan Khutkar opens the innings and scored 4 runs in the first over for Goa vs Services
Rajasthan won the toss against Railways and decided to Field first
Services won the toss against Goa and decided to Field first
Assam, won the toss and chose to bat against Punjab
At Mumbai: Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Andhra vs Jammu & Kashmir
At Thana: Odisha vs Vidarbha.
At Thumba: Baroda vs Puducherry
At Thiruvananthapuram: Bengal vs Tamil Nadu
AT Mangalapuram: Karnataka vs Mumbai.
At Mohali: Hyderabad vs Saurashtra;
At Mullanpur: Haryana vs Jharkhand
At Chandigarh: Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh.
At Rajkot: Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh, Kerala vs Maharashtra
At Saurashtra: Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand
At Ranchi: Goa vs Services, Assam vs Punjab, Railways vs Rajasthan.
Jaipur: Sikkim vs Tripura, Bihar vs Nagaland, Manipur vs Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram