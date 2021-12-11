Last Updated:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Mumbai 24/0 Vs Karnataka; MAH 4/1 Vs Kerala; TN 7/0

After a gap of one day, the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches continue with Bengal taking on Tamil Nadu, Karnataka vs Mumbai, Kerala vs Maharashtra, Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand and others. Here's our live score coverage of today's matches.

09:18 IST, December 11th 2021
Mumbai makes a strong start against Karnataka, Ruturaj Gaikwad make slow start for Maharashtra

Mumbai vs Karnataka: After 2 overs Yashasvi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer gave Mumbai a strong start against Karnataka scoring 20 runs. Jaiswal is currently batting at 2 runs, while Armaan Jaffer was done the bulk of the scoring with 12 runs from 10 balls.

Maharashtra after 1.3 overs have put up 3 runs on the scoreboard 

TamilNadu vs Bengal: After 3 overs Tamil Nadu are 6/0 B Sudarshan is currently batting at 3 runs, while skipper N Jagadeesan has scored  2 runs so far

08:46 IST, December 11th 2021
Siddharth Kaul strikes early for Punjab

Punjab vs Assam: Siddharth Kaul strikes picks up the first wicket for Punjab.  Assam opener Wasiqur Rahman clean bowled by the Punjab pacer. Assam are 0/1. Manthan Khutkar opens the innings and scored 4 runs in the first over for Goa vs Services

 

 

08:46 IST, December 11th 2021
Toss updates

Rajasthan won the toss against Railways and decided  to Field first

Services won the toss against Goa and decided  to Field first

Assam, won the toss and chose to bat against Punjab

 

 

 

08:46 IST, December 11th 2021
Vijay Hazare Trophy Day 3 matches

Elite A Group matches

At Mumbai: Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Andhra vs Jammu & Kashmir

At Thana: Odisha vs Vidarbha.

Elite B Group matches

At Thumba: Baroda vs Puducherry

At Thiruvananthapuram: Bengal vs Tamil Nadu

AT Mangalapuram: Karnataka vs Mumbai.

Elite C Group matches

At Mohali: Hyderabad vs Saurashtra;

At Mullanpur: Haryana vs Jharkhand

At Chandigarh: Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh.

Elite D Group matches

At Rajkot: Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh, Kerala vs Maharashtra

At Saurashtra: Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand

Elite E Group matches

At Ranchi: Goa vs Services, Assam vs Punjab, Railways vs Rajasthan.

Plate Group

Jaipur: Sikkim vs Tripura, Bihar vs Nagaland, Manipur vs Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram

