Vijay Hazare Trophy Highlights: Himachal Pradesh Defeat UP, Tamil Nadu Defeat Karnataka

Quick links:
Image: BCCI Domestic / Twitter
WHAT. A. WIN! 👍 👍— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 21, 2021
The @rishid100-led Himachal Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh by 5 wickets in the #QF1 of the #VijayHazareTrophy & seal a place in the semifinals. 👏 👏 #HPvUP
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/gXfyqMBD2N pic.twitter.com/MW6Yl0XYkw
1⃣0⃣0⃣-run stand & going strong! 💪 👍— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 21, 2021
Prashant Chopra and Nikhil Gangta complete a century partnership as Himachal Pradesh move past 170-run mark. 👌 👌 #HPvUP #VijayHazareTrophy #QF1
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/gXfyqMBD2N pic.twitter.com/i9V2NuGk7R
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh- Himachal Pradesh won by 5 wickets and qualify for Semi-Final
Chasing the first innings target of 208 runs set by Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh cruised to victory with five wickets in their hand, within 46 overs in the second innings. Himachal opener PS Chopra top-scored for the team, but was denied his century one run. NR Gangta also contributed with 58 individual runs, as AR Kumar and AP Vashisht ensured Himachal reached the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Meanwhile, defending a small target, Shivam Mavi picked up the highest of three wickets, while Ankit Rajpoot dismissed two batters.
In the first innings of the match, Himachal bowlers displayed a clinical performance by opening the wickets after dismissing Abhishek Goswami in the 8th over of the match, and Aryan Juyal in the following over. UP skipper Karn Sharma returned on a duck, while Aksh Deep Nath added 32 individual runs to the team's total. Rinku Singh top-scored for the team, courtesy of his effort to score 76 runs off 102 balls, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar added 46 runs off 52 balls. VK Galetiya shined for Himachal by dismissing three batters, while Sidharth Sharma and PP Jaswal dismissed two batters each.
Rinku Singh- 76(102)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 46(52)
VK Galetiya- 3/19 (10 overs)
Sidharth Sharma- 2/27 (10 overs)
PS Chopra- 99(141)
NR Gangta- 58 (59)
Shivam Mavi- 3/34 (9 overs)
Ankit Rajpoot- 2/52 (10 overs)
Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu- Tamil Nadu won by 151 runs and qualify for Semi-Final
Karnataka were restricted on a total of 203 runs in the second innings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 quarter-final match and faced a 151 runs defeat at the hands of Tamil Nadu. After strong knocks by opener N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan unleashed a late attack on the Karnataka bowlers in the first innings to take Tamil Nadu's score to the total of 354 runs. Jagadeesan scored 102 runs off 101 balls, while Sai Kishore added 61 runs from 71 balls before Shahrukh scored a quick-fire knock of 79 runs from 39 balls.
Meanwhile, in the second innings, Warrier gave the first breakthrough to Tamil Nadu by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal on a duck, in the second over of the chase. Karnataka kept losing wickets at quick intervals, as Ragupathy Silambarasan picked up the maximum of four wickets. India cricketer Washington Sundar also returned with three wickets to his credit, while Warrier, Sai Kishore, and M Siddharth sent one batter each, back to the pavilion. Karnataka wicketkeeper S Sharath scored a maximum of 43 runs with the bat for the team. Following the stellar win, Tamil Nadu fixed their place in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, scheduled to be played on December 24.
1st innings: Tamil Nadu- 354/8 (50 overs)
N Jagadeesan- 102(101)
Shahrukh Khan- 79(39)
Pravin Dubey- 3/67 (10 overs)
M Prasidh- 2/57 (10 overs)
2nd innings: Karnataka- 203/10 (39 overs)
S Sharath- 43 (65)
Abhinav Manohar- 34(32)
Ragupathy Silambarasan- 4/36 (8 overs)
Washington Sundar- 3/43 (9 overs)
Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu- After being at 176/6 in 33 overs, Karnataka were reduced to 195/9 within the next four overs as S Sharath returned to the pavilion on the individual score of 43 runs in the 34th over, before V Vyshak was dismissed in the 35th over and KC Cariappa in the 36th over. Ragupathy Silambarasan has picked the maximum of four wickets for Tamil Nadu, as they now need just one wicket to clinch the match.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh- Himachal currently find themselves 21 runs behind their target of 208 runs, set by Uttar Pradesh, as they have scored 187 runs at the loss of three wickets after 40 overs. Half-Centurian NR Gangta returned to the pavilion after scoring 58 runs, while Rishi Dhawan returned on a duck. At the same time, PS Chopra is just one run away from his century.
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka- Karnataka have scored 176 runs in their chase of 355 runs after 33 overs after losing six wickets, as S Sharath inches closer to his half-century. Pravin Dubey was dismissed by Tamil Nadu bowler Washington Sundar in the 33rd over on the individual score of 26 runs.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh- Himachal Pradesh have scored 149 runs in the second innings after losing the wicket of opener SG Arora. PS Chopra reached his half-century off 100 balls, while NR Gangta took 53 balls to do the same. Himachal now need only 59 runs to win the match against Uttar Pradesh.
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka- Karnataka lost the wicket of Abhinav Manohar in the 24th over and currently stand at 131/5 after 25 overs. S Sharath is currently batting on 16* runs alongside Pravin Dubey on 8* runs. Karnataka need 224 runs in 25 overs to win the match, while Tamil Nadu need five wickets more to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh- Himachal find themselves at 103/1 after 28 overs of their chase, as opener PS Chopra is inching closer to his half-century, with NR Gangta as his partner in the middle. Himachal now needs 105 runs to win this match against Uttar Pradesh in 22 overs and reach the semi-finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka- Karnataka find themselves at 85/4 after 16 overs during their chase of 355 runs against Tamil Nadu. Opener Rohan Kadam and Siddharth KV stitched a 2nd wicket partnership of 59 runs before both walked back to the dug-out. Skipper Manish Pandey returned in the 14th over after adding nine runs to the total, while Abhinav Manohar and S Sharath continue the batting. At the same time, Warrier, Ragupathy Silambarasan, R Sai Kishore, and M Siddharth have dismissed one batter each.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh- Chasing the target of 208 runs set by Uttar Pradesh, Himachal have currently scored 68 runs with the loss of one wicket after 21 overs in the 2nd innings. Opener SG Arora was dismissed by Shivam Mavi on the individual score of 19 runs in the 18th over of the match, while PS Chopra and NR Gangta currently bat it out in the middle. Chopra has scored 36 runs off 75 balls so far, while NR Gangta is at 10 runs off 12 balls. Himachal need 140 runs to win the match from 29 overs.
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka- Opener Rohan Kadam and Siddharth KV are currently batting for Karnataka on the individual scores of 22 and 24 runs respectively, while the team finds itself at 55/1 after 10 overs of play. Devdutt Padikkal earlier got dismissed by Tamil Nadu bowler Warrier for a duck.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh- Himachal are at 43/0 at the end of 14 overs of their chase as openers SG Arora and PS Chopra currently bat on the individual score of 16 and 25 runs respectively. Himachal now needs 165 runs from 36 overs to qualify for the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.
Chasing the first innings target of 208 runs set by Uttar Pradesh, Himachal have scored 12 runs off three overs so far. PS Chopra is batting on 10* runs off 14 balls, with SG Arora on the other end.
SG Arora- 1*(6)
PS Chopra- 10*(12)
Rinku Singh- 76(102)
VK Galetiya- 3/19(10 overs)
A fine half-century for @rinkusingh235! 👍 👍— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 21, 2021
Uttar Pradesh move past 130. #HPvUP #VijayHazareTrophy #QF1
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/gXfyqMBD2N pic.twitter.com/MqUtyVPWon
Vinay Galetiya's superb 3/19 against Uttar Pradesh 👍 👍— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 21, 2021
The Himachal Pradesh medium pacer set the ball rolling for his side in #QF1 of the #VijayHazareTrophy. 👌 👌 #HPvUP
Watch his three wickets 🎥 🔽https://t.co/cij7Ai03Qz pic.twitter.com/YJ5JvR7sAE
Tamil Nadu scored a mammoth first innings score of 354 runs after losing eight wickets. Following the century of 102 runs off 101 balls by N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik added 44 runs to the team's total. Meanwhile, a late onslaught of 79 runs off 39 balls by Shahrukh Khan, saw Tamil Nadu reach to 354 runs on the board. Shahrukh's knock seven fours and six sixes, while Pravin Dubey returned with a maximum of three wickets for Karnataka.
Shahrukh Khan- 79*(39)
Pravin Dubey- 3/67(10 overs)
Uttar Pradesh were restricted on the total score of 207/9 in the first innings of the match by Himachal. Rinku Singh scored the maximum of 76 runs for UP, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scored 46 individual runs before getting dismissed. VK Galetiya picked the maximum of three wickets for Himachal while Sidhart Sharma and PP Jaswal picked up two wickets each. At the same time, skipper Rishi Dhawan picked up the wicket of one batter.
Rinku Singh- 76(102)
VK Galetiya- 3/19(10 overs)
Dinesh Karthik returned to the pavilion on an individual score of 44 runs after getting out in the 39th over of the match. Skipper Vijay Shankar also got dismissed on the score of three runs, while Baba Indrajith and Shahrukh Khan continue to bat for Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Karnataka bowler Pravin Dubey has dismissed three important wickets of centurion N Jagadeesan, Karthik, and Shakar so far.
B Indrajith- 25(19)
Shahrukh Khan- 17(14)
Uttar Pradesh crossed the 150 runs mark in the 42nd over, while Rinku Singh walked back to the pavilion after getting dismissed on the individual score of 76 runs of 102 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shivam Mavi currently bat for UP against Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Himachal bowler VK Galetiya has picked the maximum of three wickets in the innings so far.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 30(43)
Shivam Mavi 1(1)
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: N Jagadeesan scored a fine century (102) before being caught by Manish Pandey of Pravin Dubey's bowling. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik (43 runs n.o.) is closing in on half-century with Baba Indrajith alongside him after Jagadeesan's dismissal.
Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh were placed at 133/5 with Rinku Singh completing his half-century. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was unbeaten on 11 runs.
Tamil Nadu 197/2 vs Karnataka: The partnership between N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore was broken by KC Cariappa when he had Sai Kishore caught by Prasidh Krishna for 61 runs. N Jagadeesan however have held onto his wicket and is now five runs short of the century.
Uttar Pradesh 106/5 vs Himachal Pradesh: Despite losing early wickets, Aksh Deep Nath and Rinku Singh tried hard to steady Uttar Pradesh innings however Himachal Pradesh Sidharth Sharma dismissed Aksh Deep Nath for 32 runs having him caught by P Jaswal.
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: After the fall of Baba Aparajith's wicket, N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore steadied the Tamil Nadu innings scoring half-centuries. Jagadeesan is unbeaten on 73 runs, while Sai Kishore is unbeaten on 53 runs.
Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh are struggling at 70/4 with Himachal Pradesh bowler b V K Galetiya picking up 3 wickets. Aryan Juyal, Karan Sharma and Sameer Rizvi were dismissed by Galetiya. The other wicket went to Sidharth Sharma who dismissed opener Abhishek Goswami
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Karnataka's V Vyshak dismissed B Aparajith to hand a shaky start to Tamil Nadu's innings. Tamil Nadu now stands at 45/1 after the completion of 9 overs.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh lost an early wicket in the form of right-handed opener Abhishek Goswami in the 7th over. Himachal Pradesh continues to impress with the dismissal of two more wickets before the 10th over. Updated score: 34/3 after 9.3 overs
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Tamil Nadu openers N Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith have already faced 2 overs in which they scored 5 runs. Jagadeesan is batting on 2, and Aparajith is batting on 1.
Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh after two overs were 5/0 with openers Abhishek Goswami and Aryan Juyal making a steady start.
Uttar Pradesh Playing XI: Aryan Juyal(w), Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma(c), Akshdeep Nath, Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal
Himachal Pradesh Playing XI: Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan(c), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sidharth Sharma
Karnataka Playing XI: Manish Pandey(c), Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Abhinav Manohar, Srinivas Sharath(w), Praveen Dubey, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh Krishna
Tamil Nadu Playing XI: N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik(w), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar(c), Shahrukh Khan, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Himachal Pradesh have won the toss and have opted to field against Uttar Pradesh, while Karnataka have won the toss against Tamil Nadu and have opted to field.
Himachal Pradesh was tied on points with Vidarbha in their group however they topped the group courtesy of a better net run rate. Uttar Pradesh on the other hand finished second in the group and had to beat Madhya Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinal match to make it into the last eight.
Karnataka finished behind Tamil Nadu in Elite Group B despite finishing level on points only to be separated by net run rate. Karnataka managed to earn their spot in the quarterfinal match by winning their pre-quarterfinal fixture against Rajasthan by 8 wickets. The last match between the two was a low scoring affair with Tamil Nadu beating Karnataka by 8 wickets.