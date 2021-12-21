Vijay Hazare Trophy Highlights: Himachal Pradesh Defeat UP, Tamil Nadu Defeat Karnataka

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh- Himachal Pradesh won by 5 wickets and qualify for Semi-Final

Chasing the first innings target of 208 runs set by Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh cruised to victory with five wickets in their hand, within 46 overs in the second innings. Himachal opener PS Chopra top-scored for the team, but was denied his century one run. NR Gangta also contributed with 58 individual runs, as AR Kumar and AP Vashisht ensured Himachal reached the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Meanwhile, defending a small target, Shivam Mavi picked up the highest of three wickets, while Ankit Rajpoot dismissed two batters.

In the first innings of the match, Himachal bowlers displayed a clinical performance by opening the wickets after dismissing Abhishek Goswami in the 8th over of the match, and Aryan Juyal in the following over. UP skipper Karn Sharma returned on a duck, while Aksh Deep Nath added 32 individual runs to the team's total. Rinku Singh top-scored for the team, courtesy of his effort to score 76 runs off 102 balls, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar added 46 runs off 52 balls. VK Galetiya shined for Himachal by dismissing three batters, while Sidharth Sharma and PP Jaswal dismissed two batters each.

1st Innings: Uttar Pradesh- 207/9

Rinku Singh- 76(102)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 46(52)

VK Galetiya- 3/19 (10 overs)

Sidharth Sharma- 2/27 (10 overs)

2nd Innings: Himachal Pradesh- 208/5

PS Chopra- 99(141)

NR Gangta- 58 (59)

Shivam Mavi- 3/34 (9 overs)

Ankit Rajpoot- 2/52 (10 overs)