Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Mumbai 28/0 In 6.5 Overs, Chandigarh 184/8 Vs Kerala

The ongoing Vijay Hazare match between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai is taking place in Thumba. After winning the toss, Mumbai elected to field first at St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground in Trivandrum, Kerala.

B Indrajith and Washington Sundar scored big for Tamil Nadu as they smashed 45 and 34 runs, respectively. While Indrajith was dismissed by Mumbai skipper SZ Mulani, Sundar was removed by Tushar Deshpande. Earlier in the game, Sai Sudharsan scored 24 off 24 balls and Tamil Nadu skipper N Jagadeesan hit 20 off 28 balls before being dismissed by Dhawal Kulkarni. Tamil Nadu finished their innings after posting 290 runs on the board in 50 overs. Veteran batter Dinesh Karthik scored 32 before he was dismissed by Mohit Avasthi.Kusik J also scored 32 off 38 balls before Kulkarni removed him.

Shahrukh Khan, who helped Tamil Nadu lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month, scored a quickfire 66 runs off 35 balls to help is side post 290/8. Kulkarni picked 3 wickets for Mumbai, while Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande picked two wickets each. Mumbai are currently batting at 15 and have already lost two wickets at the time of publishing this copy.

In the Chandigarh versus Kerala game, the northern-India based side scored 184/8 in 50 overs. Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra scored 56 off 69 balls before being dismissed by Vishnu Vinod. Apart from Vohra, no other batter could fire for Chandigarh resulting in the side posting a low total in the 50-over match. Sijomon Joseph picked three wickets for Kerala, Basil Thami picked 2 wickets, while Manu Krishnan and Vishnu Vonod scalped 1 wicket each. Kerala are currently batting at 47/1 in 8.3 overs.

Tamil Nadu: 290/8 in 50 overs

Mumbai: 28*/0 in 6.5 overs

Meanwhile, another Vijay Hazare game between Chandigarh and Kerala is taking place at Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot. Sanju Samson-led Kerala won the toss and elected to field first.

In the Chandigarh versus Kerala game, the northern-India-based side scored 184/8 in 50 overs. Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra scored 56 off 69 balls before being dismissed by Vishnu Vinod. Apart from Vohra, no other batter could fire for Chandigarh resulting in the side posting a low total in the 50-over match. Sijomon Joseph picked three wickets for Kerala, Basil Thami picked 2 wickets, while Manu Krishnan and Vishnu Vinod scalped 1 wicket each. Kerala are currently batting at 47/1 in 8.3 overs.

Chandigarh: 184/8 in 50 overs

Image: DineshKarthik/Twitter