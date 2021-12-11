CSK Star Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 3 Centuries In 3 Days Of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad made headlines in the IPL Retentions 2022, by becoming the fourth player alongside high-profile cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, and Moeen Ali to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions. However, days after his retention, the 24-year-old is now making himself noticed by scoring his third consecutive century for Maharashtra in three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Opening the innings for Maharashtra on Saturday during the Maharashtra vs Kerala clash, Gaikwad reached his century in 110 balls, after scoring more than 150 runs in the previous match.

Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 195 runs for the 4th wicket partnership

Opening the batting for Maharashtra, the skipper Gaikwad stitched a mammoth partnership of 195 runs with no. 4 batter Rahul Tripathi and took the score from 22/2 to 217/3 before Tripathi walked back to the pavilion one run short of his century. Meanwhile, Gaikwad scored his century in 110 balls and walked back to the pavilion after scoring a total of 124 runs off 129 balls at a strike rate of 96.12, which included nine fours and three sixes. At the time of writing this article, Maharashtra find themselves at 265/5 at the end of 47 overs of play in the first innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 136 runs in the first match, and 154* runs in the second

Before scoring his third century of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Saturday, Gaikwad earlier scored two centuries for Maharashtra against Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh respectively. During the opening match of the tournament against Madhya Pradesh on December 8, the skipper scored 136 runs off 122 balls as Maharashtra defeated MP after chasing down a target of 329 runs. Whereas, in their second match of the tournament against Chhatisgarh, Gaikwad hit a sensational unbeaten knock of 154 runs off 143 balls, which included five sixes and 14 fours, as Maharashtra won the match by 8 wickets by chasing a target of 276 runs.

Image: bcci.tv/Twitter-@BCCIdomestic