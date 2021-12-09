Last Updated:

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha Opener Atharva Taide's Unbeaten 164 Blows Away Andhra Pradesh

Atharva Taide hit an unbeaten knock of 164 runs off 123 balls during the Andhra Pradesh vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, as Vidarbha defeated Andhra by eight wickets.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
vijay hazare

(Image: bcci.tv)


Opener Atharva Taide smashed a scintillating 123-ball 164 as Vidarbha scripted a successful chase for a thrilling two-wicket win over Andra Pradesh in a Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, Vidarbha restricted Andhra to 287 for 8 and then returned to overhaul the target in just 41.4 overs.

Atharva made a mockery of the chase as he blasted 15 boundaries and five sixes during his whirlwind unbeaten knock.

The 21-year-old was ably supported by Ganesh Satish (43) and Yash Rathod (44 not out), who also took three wickets in the match.

For Andhra, CR Gnaneshwar (93) was the top-scorer, while Ambati Rayudu (53) and Pinninti Tapaswi (45) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Earlier, Thakur (3/74) and Aditya Sarwate (3/45) picked three wickets each, while Aditya Thakare took two to restrict Andhra to a competitive score.

For Andhra, Cheepurapalli Stephen (1/46) and Harishankar Reddy (1/23) managed to take one wicket each but it wasn't enough to stop a marauding Atharva, who made it a one-sided contest with his power-hitting.

In other matches, Himachal Pradesh dished out an allround show to register a 63-run win over Jammu and Kashmir at Dadoji Konddev stadium, while Odisha eked out a three-wicket win over Gujarat at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Brief Scores: AP 287 for 8 in 50 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 93; A Sarwate 3/45) lose to Vidarbha 288 for 2 in 41.4 overs (A Taide 164 not out; H Reddy 1/23).

HP 250 for 8 in 50 overs (A Vasisht 51, A Kumar 49, Rishi Dhawan 44; Rasool 3/37) beat JK 187 allout in 42.3 overs (Ian Dev Singh 36; R Dhawan 3/44).

Gujarat 224 for 9 in 50 overs (Kathan Patel 130 not out; Rajesh Mohanty 2/32) lose to Odisha 225 for 7 in 49.5 overs (Abhishek Raut 60 not out; Siddharth Desai 3/30). 

(Image: bcci.tv)

READ | Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda skipper just days before Vijay Hazare Trophy
READ | Hardik Pandya will skip Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda after deciding to undergo rehab in Mumbai
READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy Day 1 highlights: Gaikwad hits 136 runs to win match for Maharashtra
READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ton-up Gaikwad stars in Maharashtra's high-scoring successful chase
READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: TN 69/2 against KAR; MUM 47/1 after 10 overs

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com