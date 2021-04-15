Vijay Shankar Becomes Subject Of Trolls Again On Social Media After Flop Show Vs RCB

Several questions were raised by fans as well as experts as the Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their second successive match in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. While the team's bowlers impressed with a remarkable performance with the ball, their batters visibly struggled to score runs quickly in the middle-overs of their chase. SRH looked to be the favourites to clinch the contest at one point in time, however, they ultimately went on to lose the fixture by 6 runs. SRH fans were left unimpressed with their dismal performance, and Vijay Shankar had to face their wrath on social media after failing to deliver on yet another occasion.

SRH fans target Vijay Shankar after 6-run loss to RCB

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore clashed in the 6th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 14. David Warner won the toss and asked RCB to bat first on the surface. The bowlers put up a strong show in the crucial encounter against RCB's star-studded batting line-up.

Glenn Maxwell was the top scorer for the Virat Kohli-led side as he slammed a gutsy half-century under pressure. Maxwell's 59 helped his side post a decent total of 149, which was considered to be below-par by many. Skipper David Warner led from the front and steadied the ship alongside Manish Pandey after they lost Wriddhiman Saha early in their innings.

However, the RCB bowlers staged a miraculous turnaround by running through their opposition's middle-order. Shahbaz Ahmed changed the dynamics of the game in the 17th over of the chase as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad in the same over. The onus was on Vijay Shankar to guide his side to their maiden victory of the season, but the player failed to make an impact as he could only manage to score 3 runs. The all-rounder was trolled heavily online after yet another underwhelming outing.

SRH vs RCB scorecard

RCB - 149/8 (20 overs) (Glenn Maxwell - 59, Virat Kohli - 33) (Jason Holder 3-30, Rashid Khan 2-18)

SRH - 143/9 (20 overs) (David Warner - 54, Manish Pandey - 38) (Shahbaz Ahmed 3-7, Mohammed Siraj 2-25)

RCB won by 6 runs

IPL 2021 points table

The Royal Challengers Bangalore move to the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table after becoming the first team to have secured two victories so far in the competition. Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the penultimate position, and they are yet to get off the mark on the points table. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are the other three teams in the top four with two points each.

Vijay Shankar IPL 2021 salary

The 30-year-old batting all-rounder moved from the Delhi Capitals to the Sunrisers Hyderabad side ahead of the 2019 season. Since then, he has been an integral part of the SRH team. The franchise retained the cricketer ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The Vijay Shankar IPL 2021 salary is set at INR 3.20 crore.

Vijay Shankar stats in IPL

After having played 42 matches in the cash-rich league, the Vijay Shankar stats read 668 runs at a decent average of 27.83. The cricketer also has scored three half-centuries in the league and has his highest score of 63* came in 2017 against Gujarat Lions.

