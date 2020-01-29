Vikram Rathour Lauds Indian Team For Being Trailblazers Of Fitness In World Cricket

Since the beginning of 2020, a lot of speculation has risen around Team India's official squad which will play the ICC T20 World Cup near the end of this year. While most speculation revolves around the participation of MS Dhoni and the general combination of the team that will go Down Under, it seems like the team already knows which players will be playing the World Cup of the shortest format. Here is what batting coach Vikram Rathour said about the current T20I line-up.

As reported by PTI, the batting coach of Team India Vikram Rathour talked about India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rathour referred to the current team as 'incredible' as he credited the team for easily adapting to new conditions and formats alike with ease. The batting coach also lauded the current team for being a very fit generation with the ability to send balls out of the park convincingly.

Team India opener KL Rahul and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer have been in great form for the country and Rathour minced no words in praising Iyer. Talking about the batsman, Rathour commented that Iyer's mindset regarding his place in the team makes him a big match player. Rahul has also taken over the responsibilities of being the team's full-time wicket-keeper, allowing Virat Kohli to play Manish Pandey instead of Rishabh Pant.

T20 World Cup 2020: India establish a strong 'core'

Rathour also made a major revelation when he commented that the team is experimenting with new combinations but the core that will be going into the T20 World Cup has already been established. Rathour was hopeful of the team sticking with the same core, predicting that there should not be any real changes until a major injury or a massive loss of form occurs.

Team India has also been giving chances to young talents like Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar among others. Players like Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also be making comebacks from injuries, so the final team could be finalised in a few months.

India have already won the first two matches of the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand. The teams will now play the third T20I at Hamilton on Wednesday, January 29. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will begin on October 18.

