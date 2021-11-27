Villarreal Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Villarreal is up against Barcelona in their La Liga 2021-22 clash on Saturday night as per the local time at the El Madrigal Stadium. Barcelona travels to Villarreal after drawing their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 game against Benfica on November 24, while Villarreal faces Barcelona after facing a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their Champions League clash on November 23.

In their previous La Liga clashes, Villareal drew their match 1-1 against Celta Vigo, whereas, Barcelona earned their first victory under head coach Xavi Hernandez in their La Liga clash against Espanyol on November 21. The Catalans head into this match as the seventh-placed team in the current La Liga standings with five wins, five draws, and three losses, while Villarreal is placed 12th in the standings having won three games, drawn seven games, and lost three matches.

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 match in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match by tuning in to the live telecast by MTV or VH1. The match will be streamed live on the Voot mobile application and Jio TV mobile application. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Saturday from the El Madrigal Stadium.

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) wondering how to watch the Villarreal vs Barcelona match by tuning in to the live streaming on La Liga TV. Fans can enjoy the live stream on La Liga TV by a subscription either by Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM on Friday in the UK from the El Madrigal Stadium.

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 match in the US?

Meanwhile, football fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the Villarreal vs Barcelona match by tuning in to the ESPN Network. The match won’t be telecasted live in the US, however, fans can enjoy the live streaming on ESPN+. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM in the US from the El Madrigal Stadium.

