Vinod Kambli Slams Javed Miandad For Calling India Unsafe, Tells Him To Look At Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad could have easily had 'controversy' as his middle name. The 62-year old always manages to grab headlines because of his unusual comments or actions, especially regarding India. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is leaving no stone unturned to restore cricket back into Pakistan which has been ravaged by terrorism.

Miandad recently made an appeal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for asking other member nations to stop touring and playing cricket in India. The ex-batsman was referring to the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act [CAA] protests that have taken place in India over the past few weeks. He echoed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani's recent statements about Pakistan being far more safer than India.

Vinod Kambli slams Javed Miandad for anti-India comments

Javed Miandad's comments did not go down too well on Twitter as he received tremendous backlash from fans especially in India. One of the most notable replies among them came from former India player Vinod Kambli. The southpaw took to Twitter where he said that Javed Miandad’s habit of poking in others’ affairs hasn’t yet gone. Vinod Kambli proceeded to tell Javed Miandad that India had always provided the best security to the visiting teams and perhaps he should focus more on which countries wanted to tour Pakistan instead, which has more security issues. Miandad has been known in the past for many of his anti-India tirades.

Vinod Kambli's tweet

Miandad apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai.Abhi retirement ke baad bhi chalu hai.Our country is safe.We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to 🇮🇳.U should focus on checking which other country wants to tour 🇵🇰!@PakPassion ye dikha dena Javed bhai ko — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 28, 2019

