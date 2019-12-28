The Debate
The Debate
Vinod Kambli Blames Shreyas Iyer And Shivam Dube For Mumbai's Shock Ranji Trophy Loss

Cricket News

Mumbai was handed an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Railways at the Wankhede Stadium in their most recent Ranji Trophy game and Vinod Kambli lashes out.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai
Vinod Kambli

Ranji Trophy heavyweights Mumbai slumped to a shocking defeat in their last match against the Railways on Friday. The match, which took place at the Wankhede Stadium, saw Mumbai's batting collapse twice as Karn Sharma's heroics helped Railways take home an easy win. The four-day match finished in a matter of 3 days and took Railways to the fifth place on the points table.

Vinod Kambli criticises Mumbai for not playing their best playing XI

After Mumbai's loss, former India and Mumbai batsman Vinod Kambli took to Twitter for expressing his views about the same. Kambli called out the Mumbai team for its dismal performance and expressed his disappointment in not seeing Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube play for their domestic side. Iyer, who has been a Mumbai mainstay, has now carved out his spot in the Indian white-ball sides and will be playing India's T20I match against Sri Lanka on January 5. Similarly, Dube has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming 3-match series, making him unavailable to play domestic cricket. Mumbai's batting performance was extremely dismal as Railways were only set a target of 47 to win the match, which they did by 10 wickets.

While Kambli mainly credited the two missing players for Mumbai's loss, many fans believe that it was the whole team that had to be held responsible. Mumbai, who have won the Ranji Trophy more than any other domestic team in the history of Indian cricket, seem to be less feared as every season progresses. Team selection could play a role going forward for Mumbai.

Published:
COMMENT
