Vinod Kambli Blames Shreyas Iyer And Shivam Dube For Mumbai's Shock Ranji Trophy Loss

Ranji Trophy heavyweights Mumbai slumped to a shocking defeat in their last match against the Railways on Friday. The match, which took place at the Wankhede Stadium, saw Mumbai's batting collapse twice as Karn Sharma's heroics helped Railways take home an easy win. The four-day match finished in a matter of 3 days and took Railways to the fifth place on the points table.

Vinod Kambli criticises Mumbai for not playing their best playing XI

After Mumbai's loss, former India and Mumbai batsman Vinod Kambli took to Twitter for expressing his views about the same. Kambli called out the Mumbai team for its dismal performance and expressed his disappointment in not seeing Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube play for their domestic side. Iyer, who has been a Mumbai mainstay, has now carved out his spot in the Indian white-ball sides and will be playing India's T20I match against Sri Lanka on January 5. Similarly, Dube has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming 3-match series, making him unavailable to play domestic cricket. Mumbai's batting performance was extremely dismal as Railways were only set a target of 47 to win the match, which they did by 10 wickets.

Very poor from the team. Disappointed to see @ShreyasIyer15 & @IamShivamDube not being a part of the Mumbai set up for this game when the international game is 5 days away. Would like to see the best team playing when possible. #RanjiTrophy — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 27, 2019

While Kambli mainly credited the two missing players for Mumbai's loss, many fans believe that it was the whole team that had to be held responsible. Mumbai, who have won the Ranji Trophy more than any other domestic team in the history of Indian cricket, seem to be less feared as every season progresses. Team selection could play a role going forward for Mumbai.

Agreed but what where the others doing.. Let us admit that railways best up hollow and we need to pull up our socks for the remaining games... Chaal Mumbai waat Lavun tak — Rajendra R (@rnrao17) December 28, 2019

Mumbai missing quality spinner where are the offies and leggis, why is sarfaraz not getting a chance to play in the first 11? — live (@Live46753579) December 27, 2019

Mumbai team losing their repUTation of being domestic giants. — Hrishikesh Bhave (@BhaveHrishikesh) December 27, 2019

