VIR Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 League Live

The fourth match of the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series T10 League will be played between Vinohrady Rossos (VIR) and Prague Spartans Vanguards (PSV). The VIR vs PSV live match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 20 and will start at 7:30 pm IST. Here is our VIR vs PSV Dream11 Team and VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the VIR vs PSV Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Darwin T20 League live game info

VIR vs PSV Dream11 team and match schedule

Group 2 of the ECN Czech Super Series starts at 10am CEST tomorrow June 20 4 games of thrilling T10 action live from Velvary Czech Republic. watch on @EuropeanCricket @FanCode or here https://t.co/AefuCY0Tyr#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) June 19, 2020

Also Read | IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info

VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction

VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction - Vinohrady Rossos (VIR) squad

Mikulas Stary, Chris Pearce, Ed Knowles, Shaun Dalton, Thomas Sturmey, Ritik Tomar, Kyle Gilham, Arshad Yousafzai, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Siddarth Goud, Brigham Smith, Kamal Singh, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Paul Taylor.

VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction - Prague Spartans Vanguards (PSV) squad

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy-Bemmireddy, Satyajit Sengupta, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Shobhit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashokkumar reddy-Somireddy, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Suhaib Wani.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya calls Natasa Stankovic 'happiness of his life' in latest Instagram post

VIR vs PSV top picks and match schedule

Date - Saturday, June 20, 2020

Time - 7:30 pm IST

Venue - Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction: VIR vs PSV Dream11 team

Here is the VIR vs PSV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – G Kumar

All-rounders – P Bhalodiya, F Abdullah (C), E Knowles, S Dalton

Batsmen – P Ganesan, K Gilham, S Rakshit (VC)

Bowlers – N Tyagi, P Taylor, S Reddy-Bemmireddy

Also Read | KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info

VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction

Prague Spartans Vanguards (PSV) start as favourites against Vinohrady Rossos (VIR) in the upcoming ECS Czech Super Series T10 League fixture on Saturday.

Please note that the above VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction, VIR vs PSV Dream11 team and VIR vs PSV Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The VIR vs PSV Dream11 team and VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | ECS T10 League IND vs SIG live streaming, pitch and weather report

Image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook