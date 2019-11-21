Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Young pacer Usman Shinwari has represented the Pakistan cricket team in 17 ODIs and 16 T20I matches so far. In spite of having an impressive record in ODIs, the cricketer was dropped from the national side for the ongoing tour to Australia. The 25-year old, however, is hopeful of donning the green jersey once again for Pakistan.

That's that from Indore as #TeamIndia extend their winnings streak in Test cricket.



They beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the 1st @Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/wwsZZTtSEj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

“Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers are my dream wickets” – Usman Shinwari

While speaking with a Pakistani daily, Usman Shinwari spoke about his ambitions for the team and his dream as a bowler. He described Indian skipper Virat Kohli and retired South African veteran AB de Villiers as legendary figures in cricket. He stated that it is his dream to bowl and dismiss the two legends someday soon. Ironically, both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL and were recently retained by the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auctions.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

When asked about how he felt when he was dropped for the series in Australia, Shinwari implied that he was not dropped from the side. The right-arm pacer added that the Pakistan team management simply wanted to try a different combination instead.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Meanwhile, the Shinwari-less Pakistan team lost the three-match T20I series to Australia 0-2. Pakistan are currently playing the first of the two-match Test series against the hosts at The Gabba in Brisbane. With the opening Test, Pakistan also launched their campaign in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The visitors were dismissed for 240 in their first innings before Stumps on Day 1.

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard