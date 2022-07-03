Virat Kohli Addressing Team Huddle Breaks The Internet: 'Feels Like He's Still A Captain'

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the 36th skipper of the Indian Test squad after being handed the leadership responsibility for the 5th Test match against England currently underway at Edgbaston. Despite not having any prior experience in the position, Bumrah was chosen to lead the squad in the absence of Rohit Sharma who opted out due to Covid-19 and KL Rahul due to an injury. However, as the team walked out to bowl on Day 2 of the match, former skipper Virat Kohli was spotted addressing the players in a huddle.

Cricket fans on social media were elated on watching Kohli addressing the team, as they were reminded of India’s glory days under the 33-year-old. Kohli led the Indian cricket team to many memorable victories since assuming the role in 2014 and before stepping down in January 2022. He is arguable the best captain to lead the squad in red-ball cricket, as he retired with 40 wins in 68 games, alongside 11 defeats and 17 draws.

Cricket fans storm Twitter with reactions about Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts about Kohli addressing the team, one of the fans said, “Virat Kohli addressing the team huddle. He may not be the captain but can never take out the leader Outta him”. Praising the former skipper’s gesture, a fan said, “Virat Kohli still doing the pep talk in the huddle. You can't just change DNA”. At the same time, another fan said, “Brilliant morning of cricket for India. Spectacular over - Bumrah lays it into Broad. And then the team in the huddle - Kohli gives the pep talk. Tasty cricket!!! “.

Virat Kohli still doing the pep talk in the huddle.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes 4th captain to lead India's Test squad in 2022

However, despite his presence in the squad, Bumrah went on to lead the team in the final Test of last year’s postponed series. Rishabh Pant, who recently made his international captaincy debut in the T20I format, is serving as the deputy of Bumrah. Interestingly, Bumrah is the fourth Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma to lead the team in 2022.

India shines on Day 1 and Day 2 of Edgbaston Test

Meanwhile, India notched up a huge score of 416 runs in the first innings of the match, courtesy of a 111-ball 146 by Pant and a knock of 104 runs in 194 balls by Ravindra Jadeja. In the second innings, Bumrah ran over the England top order by dismissing the top-3 of the batting line-up. Day 2 of the 5th Test, ended on Saturday with England standing at 84/5, after rain washed off most of the day.

