Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's 5 Pre-COVID-19 Outdoor Selfies Most Loved By Fans

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma are considered to be a power couple for all the right reasons. Both are at the top of their respective fields. While Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team, Anushka Sharma is among one of the top actors in Bollywood.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's top 5 pre-COVID-19 outdoor selfies

The two of them have set examples with their professionalism and have shown how to perfectly balance personal and professional lives despite being in the limelight all the time. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have ensured that they give time to each other despite being constantly occupied with their work commitments. While Anushka Sharma has accompanied husband Virat Kohli to his matches, the RCB captain has also managed to surprise the actor on sets.

The two are currently spending time together at their Mumbai house because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. This is the first time that the couple has spent so much time together since they started dating. In fact, Anushka Sharma had admitted that during the first six months of their marriage, they spent only 21 days together. Despite being away from their work, Virat and Anushka have ensured that they keep their fans updated by regularly posting on social media. Let's take a look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's top 5 pre-COVID-19 outdoor selfies.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma beat David Beckham and wife Victoria in combined Instagram followers

Virat Kohli is the highest followed Indian on Instagram. The Virat Kohli Instagram followers count is over 70.1 million. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also has a massive fan following on social media. Anushka Sharma has as many as 40 million followers on Instagram. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are quite active on Instagram as they regularly keep sharing their pictures and work out videos on the photo and video sharing platform. The power couple has now a combined 110.1 million followers on Instagram.

And in the process, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have beaten another 'power couple' David Beckham and wife Victoria in terms of combined Instagram followers, who have 92.3 million followers together. While David Beckham has 63.8 million followers on Instagram, his wife has 28.5 million followers. Seeing at the pace at which Virat Kohli is going, it is likely that he could become the first Indian to boast a fan following of over 100 million on Instagram itself.

Virat Kohli is set to lead RCB in the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE which is set to start from November 19. The Bangalore-based franchise has been the most unfortunate team in the cash-rich league who haven't yet won the title despite making it to the final thrice. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances will be key in determining how far RCB go in the tournament. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM