Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend Wriddhiman Saha's Son's Birthday Party; See Pictures

Indian captain Virat Kohli, along with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, attended wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's son, Anvay'sÂ birthday partyÂ in Ahmedabad after India's 3-1 win in the four-match Test series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Wriddhiman Saha's sonÂ birthday party took place in the Indian team's bio-secure bubble.

Wriddhiman Saha took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of pictures on his story. In the first photo, Kohli is seen standing besides Anushka while little Anvay cuts the birthday cake. Notably, the power couple was twinning in white at the birthday bash. While KohliÂ wore a white T-shirt with black jeans and white sneakers and, AnushkaÂ was dressed in a white shirt, blue distressed jeans and white sneakers. In the other photo, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was seen tasting some cakeÂ with pacer Ishant Sharma in the background.

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha was part of the Indian squad for the recently-concludedÂ India vs England series but couldn't break into the playing XI in any of the games as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him. The young southpaw justified his selection as he ended up as India's second-leading run-scorer of the series behind Rohit Sharma (345) with 270 runs to his name. Moreover, he scoredÂ a series-defining century in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad which paved the way for India's win.

Courtesy of theÂ win, the hostsÂ clinched theÂ India vs England series 3-1 and have progressed to theÂ ICC World Test Championship Final 2021. TheÂ ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 will be played between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18-23.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name

Virat Kohli and Anushka SharmaÂ shared the first glimpse of their daughter last month. Sharing a loved-up picture of the newborn without her face being visible,Â they also revealed that they had namedÂ their bundle of joy as â€˜Vamika.â€™Â Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, as some beautiful balloons completed the setting. The Virat Kohli baby news grabbed headlines across the country, as the Indian captain had set a rare example by taking a paternity leave in between the Test series between India and Australia Down Under, which the Indians went on to win 2-1 even in his absence.

