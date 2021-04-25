Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Pic With RCB Player Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Vamika Connection

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying the new phase of their life, after welcoming their daughter Vamika earlier this year. While the star couple have tried their best to keep the little one protected from the prying eyes of the media, small moments related to the baby have been making fans go gaga. Recently, a snap of the star couple amid the ongoing Indian Premier League went viral, over Virat’s ‘daddy duties.'

Virat-Anushka’s pic with Vamika reference

Virat and Anushka recently posed with the former's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Kushaal Wadhwani. As the youngster posted the snap on Instagram, fans of ‘Virushka’ observed Vamika’s burp cloth on the Indian captain's shoulder.

Fans termed it as the ‘sweetest pic’, 'so cute' and more and even posted love to them by tagging the 'daddy-mommy'.

Recently, Virat’s love for his daughter came out in another gesture in the last encounter against Rajasthan Royals. After notching up his 50, he had made the 'rock a baby' pose to dedicate the innings to the baby while Anushka clapped in the stands.

Since Vamika’s birth on January 11, the paparazzi appearances of Anushka with the baby too have gone viral despite the media persons being asked to respect her privacy. The star couple had announced her name without showing her face, and captioned it, 'We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika â¤ï¸ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !

Sleep is elusive ðŸ˜› but our hearts are SO full â¤ï¸Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy ðŸ¤—"

