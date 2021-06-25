Virat Kohli Backs Team India Despite WTC Final Loss Against NZ, Says 'It’s A Family'

Skipper Virat Kohli gave special mention to Team India despite an eight-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Even though Team India failed to add yet another ICC silverware in their trophy cabinet, Virat Kohli has backed his boys and said that they are a 'family'.

WTC Final: Virat Kohli backs his players

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli posted an image of the Indian team's huddle during the ICC WTC final match and wrote:

This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E5ATtCGWLo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

Even the netizens came forward and lent their full support to Virat Kohli as well as Team India. Here are some of the reactions.

New Zealand rewrite history by becoming the first-ever World Test champions

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. By the virtue of this win, the BlackCaps ended up winning their second ICC event after a long wait of 21 years. Coincidentally, the Kiwis led by Stephen Fleming had beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final.