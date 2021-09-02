Virat Kohli Becomes First India Captain To Achieve THIS Feat; Locks Name In History Books

When India skipper Virat Kohli took the field in the fourth Test against England on Thursday, 2 September 2021, he became the first India captain to lead the country in ten or more Tests away from home. The fourth Test of the ongoing series is Kohli's 10th Test match in England as captain of the Indian side, putting him at the top of the list of skippers with the most Tests in a foreign country. MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, is second on the list, having captained nine Test matches in England, while the legendary Sunil Gavaskar is third with eight Tests in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Kohli had surpassed the record of MS Dhoni to lead India in more Tests than any other captain. Kohli has now captained India in 65 Tests as opposed to Dhoni's 60. The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is third on the list with 49 Tests as captain.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the fourth Test match is concerned, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and asked the Indian side to bat first at The Oval. India has lost both the openers in the form of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who were dismissed by Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes, respectively. Rohit went early after making 11 runs off 27 balls, while Rahul was sent back to the pavilion in the 14th over for 17 off 44 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently batting for India in the middle with the scoreboard reading 34/2.

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England's Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Image: PTI