Virat Kohli Becomes India Captain With Most Ducks After Falling For Zero In 1st T20 Vs Eng

Prolonging the wait for his 71s century, Team India skipper Virat Kohli yet again failed to go big on Friday in the 1st T20 against England. Kohli was dismissed for a 5-ball duck as Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan teamed up to pick the prized wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As Virat Kohli walked back without opening his account, he became India's captain with the most ducks in international cricket. Kohli toppled Sourav Ganguly who has 14 ducks to his name as he placed his name in an unwanted record list.

By virtue of his dismissal, Virat Kohli also registered two consecutive ducks across 475 innings in his international career. He also became the 4th Indian batsmen with the most international ducks (28) below Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly. Here's how netizens reacted:

Well played king kohli missing century just 100 run #INDvENG — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) March 12, 2021

After being put to bat first, India failed to get going with the back as England steamed in with wicket-taking deliveries. Jofra Archer opened the account with KL Rahul's delivery while Adil Rashid went on to pick Kohli's wicket. Shikhar Dhawan fell to Mark Wood's speedy ball while Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Ben Stokes after a quick blitz. India are 62-4 after 13 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya on the crease.

Rohit Sharma To Miss 'Couple Of Games'

Moments before the first T20 of the 5-match series against England, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been benched for the first few games. Highlighting that the swashbuckling opener has been rested and is not injured, Kohli said that Rohit Sharma will miss the first 'couple of games'. With the T20 World Cup in hindsight, the decision to rest Rohit Sharma can be to test the bench strength of the squad with several newcomers being included.

IPL 2020 star Suryakumar Yadav will also have to wait for his India debut as the southpaw has been excluded from the playing XI, with Shreyas Iyer being brought in. In place of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan will be opening the innings with KL Rahul. India's playing XI for the first T20 includes three spinners - Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal - as Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy failed to clear the fitness Test. The match will also see Hardik Pandya return to action.

Image Credits: PTI