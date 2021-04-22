Virat Kohli Completes 6000 Runs In IPL, Fans Hail 'King' For Letting Padikkal Score Ton

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as he became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to amass 6000 runs. The dynamic batsman achieved the coveted feat during Match 16 of IPL 2021 between RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli reached the milestone in some style as he glanced the fourth ball of the 13th over bowled by Chris Morris for a boundary towards deep fine leg.

The RCB captain has featured in cricketing extravaganza since the inaugural edition of the league. The Virat Kohli stats in IPL make up for a staggering read. Over the years, the star batter has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer in the tournament. Virat Kohli stats also include the 40 fifties and 5 centuries he has notched in the IPL.

Kohli's breakthrough season in the IPL came in 2016. The RCB skipper slammed four centuries in a single season of IPL, which is most by an individual in a single season of the league. In the same season, Kohli along with AB de Villiers stitched together a stellar partnership of 229 runs against Gujarat Lions, which remains to be the highest partnership in IPL.

Kohli averaged 81.08 in the particular season. No other player has a better batting average after playing a complete season. With 973 runs in 2016, he also holds the record of scoring the most runs in a single edition.

RCB vs RR game dominated by Virat Kohli IPL record

Coming back to the RCB vs RR game, Virat Kohli's side were set a huge target of 178 by the Royals. In response, RCB opener Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal came out all guns blazing as they made an absolute jest of the run chase. Both batsmen bludgeoned Rajasthan bowlers all over the park, especially Padikkal who started attacking the opposition from the word go and gave them no room to settle.

Kohli played the second fiddle to Padikkal and anchored his innings in a way which enabled the southpaw to score his first hundred in the IPL. RCB needed nine runs to win and Padikkal was four short of his ton, that's when Kohli ensured that he gave as much strike to Padikkal as possible. Padikkal went on to score his maiden century off 51 balls, as the Devdutt Padikkal stats vs RR saw him break Yuvraj Singh's record, who previously had the highest score against RR for RCB.

RCB went on to win the game by 10 wickets. Padikkal scored a sensational 101 off 52 balls whereas Kohli played a brilliant knock of 72 off 47 balls. With their commanding win, RCB have once again managed to retain their position at the top of the table with four wins in as many games. Virat Kohli's side still remain the only unbeaten side in the competition.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM