Virat Kohli Convinces Rohit Sharma To Take DRS Call During India's 1st ODI Vs WI; Watch

The Indian cricket team scripted history on Sunday by winning against West Indies by four wickets in their historic 1000th ODI match, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. Apart from India’s win in the historic match, former skipper Virat Kohli also found himself in the headlines after he was seen convincing current skipper Rohit Sharma to go for a DRS review during the first innings of the match. During the 22nd over of the match being bowled by wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Caribbean batter Shamarh Brooks faced a tricky delivery from the bowler which took a slight edge of his bat and ended in Rishabh Pant’s gloves.

While the Indian team went all out with the LBW appeal, the on-field umpire ruled the batter not out. Rohit was then seen asking the wicketkeeper about the edge, Kohli quickly came up to Rohit and assured him that the batter had nicked the ball before Rohit went ahead with the DRS call. In a clip of the stump mic conversation which is going viral on social, Virat can be seen telling Rohit that the batter edged the ball before the bat hits the pads. The third umpire’s replays confirmed that the batter indeed edged the ball and Brooks made his way back to the pavilion.

Watch Virat Kohli and others convincing Rohit Sharma:

Virat conviencing Rohit to Take a Review!

Proper Team work! pic.twitter.com/2qOEDJnD94 — SCOOP (@Scoopknowsball) February 6, 2022

Indian cricket fans react to stump mic conversation

Indian cricket fans were left in awe as they witnessed Kohli trying to convince Rohit to take the DRS review as they took to Twitter to express their views. While some fans hailed the duo of Rohit and Kohli for coordinating, other fans pointed out that Pant looked clueless about the edge. At the same time, fans hailed Kohli for his leadership skills, despite not being the captain.

Virat Kohli helping and advising Rohit Sharma to take the review against Shamarh Brooks.



He literally heard the ball touching bat sound from mid off when others weren't sure.@imVkohli 👑🐐 pic.twitter.com/xZn2Z4OsW3 — Soham (@Soham718) February 6, 2022

Great to see these two coordinating for India. — Anubhav Anand Pandey (@itsanubhavanand) February 6, 2022

Wo sb toh theek hai

But this Rishabh Pant is absolutely clueless 🤦🏻‍♀️#INDvWI — Kaira Singh (@KhushiS40677743) February 6, 2022

King 👑 ruling even without captaincy 😁🏏♥️ — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) February 6, 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal picks a four-wicket haul

West Indies found themselves at 78/6 in 21.5 overs following Brooks’ dismissal and lost their next wicket in the very next over. However, Jason Holder and Fabian Allen added 78 runs for the eighth wicket partnership and helped the visitors post a target of 177 runs. Chahal picked up the maximum of four wickets for India while, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj dismissed three, two, and one batters respectively. Skipper Rohit scored 60 runs off 51 balls to give India a sold start with Ishan Kishan, while Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda remained unbeaten on 34 and 26 runs respectively to earn the victory for India.

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)