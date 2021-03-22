Virat Kohli Creates Unnoticed Yet Hard-to-be Shattered World Record In T20 Cricket

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the innings for India in the series-deciding fifth T20I against England on Saturday, March 20. The duo put on 94 runs for the first wicket to catapult the ‘Men in Blue’ total to a massive 224-2 from their 20 overs. While Sharma clubbed a 34-ball 64, the Indian captain played an equally-entertaining hand with an unbeaten 80 from just 52 balls. The bowlers defended India’s total as the hosts took home the five-match T20I series by a 3-2 margin.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate series-clinching win, watch video

India vs England: Virat Kohli overtakes Aaron Finch, KL Rahul for distinctive T20I records

Virat Kohli scored 231 runs across five matches in the recently-concluded T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In doing so, he became the first captain in the world to aggregate 200-plus runs in a single bilateral T20I series. Kohli broke the record of Australian captain Aaron Finch’s 197-run tally against New Zealand earlier this year.

Apart from breaking Aaron Finch’s batting record as captain, Virat Kohli also achieved a unique landmark among Indian cricketers. His 231 runs are now the most runs scored by any Indian batsman in a single T20I series. Out-of-form KL Rahul compiled 224 runs across five matches in New Zealand last year before his record was bettered by the Indian captain by seven runs against England this month.

India vs England: Virat Kohli celebrates 28th T20I fifty

KING KOHLI ðŸ‘‘@imVkohli decided to open the innings today and he responds with a fabulous 50 off just 36 balls. Played skip! ðŸ‘ŒðŸ”¥https://t.co/esxKh1iZRh #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/YMFLyXkz2X — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021

India vs England 2021 updates

The Indian players have arrived at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune for the three-match ODI series against the visitors. The first match is set to be played on Tuesday, March 23 and the action will commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

A look at venue for India vs England ODI series

A big hello from the MCA Stadium, Pune, our venue for the three ODIs against England.@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kknsGqpzkR — BCCI (@BCCI) March 22, 2021

Virat Kohli stats in international cricket

The Virat Kohli stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. Ever since he made his debut back in 2008, the right-hander has aggregated 22,689 runs across all formats. The Indian captain is currently the only cricketer in the world to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. With 70 international centuries, he is third on the all-time list behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

Image source: BCCI Twitter