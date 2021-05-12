Virat Kohli Donation For Covid-19 Crosses INR 10.8 Crore As 18,772 People Also Contribute

Several members of the cricket fraternity have come forward to contribute through various means to help India cope with the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Indian captain Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, had also launched a fundraiser campaign on Friday, May 7, to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. The power couple had announced a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working towards funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19. Here is the latest update regarding the Virat Kohli donation for COVID-19.

Virat Kohli donation for COVID-19 crosses INR 10.80 crore with people's help

With an aim to raise a total of INR 11 crore to support the country's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decided to donate INR 2 crore. After doing their bit, the duo also urged their fans, friends and family to join them in the initiative by donating whatever they can as every bit will make a difference. Kohli's plea for donation was answered by their fans.

At the time of writing this report, a total of 18772 members have donated on the platform. The donation has crossed 10.80 crore as the player's fans have shown full support for his latest initiative. While a number of people have contributed a generous amount to the campaign, it is worth mentioning that Team India's official kit sponsors MPL sports have donated a sum of INR 5 crore on Wednesday.

Cricketers donation for COVID-19

Several like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins have also donated to the cause. Tendulkar, who was diagnosed with the virus after the World Road Safety Series earlier this year, has donated INR 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' in an effort to help volunteers procure oxygen equipment for those who are most in need of it. Having already pledged ₹25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund in March 2020, the total Sachin Tendulkar donation for COVID-19 stands at INR 1.5 crore. Here is the Sachin Tendulkar donation Tweet:

Virat Kohli net worth details

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at ₹196 crore. Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore per annum, as well as, his income from IPL, ₹17 crore annually.

