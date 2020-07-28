Virat Kohli's Fan Claims That Superstar Gained 267 Instagram Followers/hour Since Mar 2018

Cricketers are one of the most followed celebrities in India. India is a cricket-crazy nation where the sport is considered to be a religion which is why it doesn't come as a surprise that the Indian cricketers have a massive fan following, both in the real world and on social media. One such cricketer is Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is the highest followed Indian on Instagram. The Virat Kohli Instagram followers count is over 70.1 million.

ALSO READ | RCB to pay AB de Villiers whopping 10 times more in salary than PSL 2020 in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli Instagram growth rate since last two years will leave you stunned

However, when you look at his growth rate on Instagram in the last two and a half years, you realize how consistent he has been on social media just like he is on the cricket field. According to a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli on Twitter, since March 2018, the RCB captain earns 267 followers per hour, 6,410 per day and an astonishing 1,92,307 per month on an average.

Virat Kohli's Growth rate of insta followers - [Since Mar 2018]



1,92,307 per month

6,410 per day

267 per hour



𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙯𝙚 !!! 🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/ggRODf3vj6 — Gaurav Chavan (@ChavanGaurav18) July 27, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 snub might cost South Africans ₹34.6 crore, CSK & RCB likely to be most affected

Recently, Virat Kohli became the first non-footballer and the second Indian to have reached 150 million followers on social media. On the other hand, Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also has a massive fan following on social media. Anushka Sharma has as many as 40 million followers on Instagram. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are quite active on Instagram as they regularly keep sharing their pictures and work out videos on the photo and video sharing platform. The power couple has now a combined 110.1 million followers on Instagram.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma beat David Beckham and wife Victoria in combined Instagram followers

And in the process, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have beaten another 'power couple' David Beckham and wife Victoria in terms of combined Instagram followers, who have 92.3 million followers together. While David Beckham has 63.8 million followers on Instagram, his wife has 28.5 million followers. Seeing at the pace at which Virat Kohli is going, it is likely that he could become the first Indian to boast a fan following of over 100 million on Instagram itself.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma beat Bollywood power couples in celebrity endorsements list

What is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of Virat Kohli net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's thoughtful 1000th Instagram post gets heart emojis from Anushka Sharma

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI FACEBOOK