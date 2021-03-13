Virat Kohli Falls To THIS Unwanted Career First After Duck In 1st T20I Vs England

Virat Kohli’s horrific run with the bat continues as the Indian captain was dismissed for a duck against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, March 12. The cricketer was sent back to the pavilion, courtesy of England spinner Rashid Khan. Unfortunately for Kohli, he has now achieved an unwanted sequence for the first time in his competitive cricketing career.

India vs England T20: England hammers India by eight wickets

India vs England T20: Virat Kohli falls for duck in back-to-back innings

Virat Kohli made his debut back in 2006 for Delhi in domestic cricket. He made his international debut two years later in a match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. Across all formats from his domestic and international journey, Kohli has batted in 761 innings.

Remarkably, his duck against England in the first T20I at Ahmedabad now marks the first instance for him to be dismissed without scoring in back-to-back innings. Earlier this month, he was dismissed by English all-rounder Ben Stokes for a duck during the fourth match of the Test series against the visitors. His latest duck also marks his third duck of the ongoing England tour of India after his batting failures in the second and fourth Test matches.

India vs England T20 highlights

India played without senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul opened the innings for India in Rohit Sharma’s absence, however, the two failed to get going at the top. Shreyas Iyer scored 67 from 48 balls to take India to 124-7 from their 20 overs.

In response, the visitors overhauled India’s total with four and a half overs to spare. Jason Roy top-scored for England with 49 while his opening partner Jos Buttler smashed 28. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow played the finishing role to take their side 1-0 up in the series. India’s RCB bound spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar took the only two wickets that fell during England’s run-chase.

Virat Kohli centuries in international cricket

The Virat Kohli centuries in international cricket make for a staggering read. The right-handed batsman has struck 27 centuries in Tests and 43 in ODIs. With 70 tons, Kohli is currently placed third in the world behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). However, the last of Kohli’s centuries came back in late 2019.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the first glimpse of their daughter earlier this year. Sharing a loved-up picture of the newborn without her face being visible, they also revealed that they had named their bundle of joy as ‘Vamika.’ Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, as some beautiful balloons completed the setting.

Virat Kohli baby name revealed

