Virat Kohli Fans Ask Money To Twitter User Who Promised ₹100 If Kohli Crossed 50 Runs

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli scored 79 runs off 201 balls in the ongoing IND vs SA 3rd Test match. India was all out for 223 in the first innings.

Virat Kohli

India Test skipper Virat Kohli became the biggest talking point of the India vs South Africa third Test match at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town as he scored the most amount of runs for India in the first innings. Kohli came out to bat early on Day 1 of the match after India lost both their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a partnership of 62 runs of 153 balls for the third wicket, before Pujara's dismissal on the individual score of 43 runs. Kohli continued his brilliant knock and scored 79 runs off 201 balls. 

Fans ask for money from the Twitter user as Virat Kohli scored 79 runs

Meanwhile, on the eve of the Test match on Monday, a Twitter user mentioned in his tweet that he would give away INR 100 to everyone who likes and retweets his tweet by Paytm if Kohli scores a half-century. “If Virat Kohli scores half-century tomorrow, I'll Paytm 100 rupees to everyone who Retweet + likes this tweet,” the Twitter user said. The tweet went viral as Kohli hit the spectacular knock and cricket fans asked the user for the money. 

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, the tweet had already received 7930 retweets and 20.2k likes. Another user mentioned in his tweets that the user would have to send everyone more than INR 2 lakhs in total and comically labelled the tweet as a scam. At the same, among the many tweets asking for the money, a fan mentioned that Virat is an amazing cricketer he just wants him to score runs.

India all out for 223 in first innings 

After adding 79 individual runs for India in the first innings, Kohli walked back to the pavilion after getting dismissed by Proteas star pacer Kagiso Rabada. Rabada picked up a total of four wickets, alongside Marco Jensen with three wickets, while India were all out on the score of 223 runs. The day’s play ended with South Africa on 17/1 in the second innings of the match. Jasprit Bumrah opened the tally of wickets for India by dismissing Proteas skipper Dean Elgar a few overs before the play ended.

