Virat Kohli Gives 'Big Mouth' Ollie Robinson Taste Of Own Medicine, 'guy Laughed At Me'

Team India on Monday, August 16, defeated England in the second Test by 151 runs and went on seal a famous victory at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Indian bowlers gave another tremendous performance as the hosts were all-out at 120 runs. Day 5 of India vs England second Test saw quite a few dramatic events and words were said from both sides. One which caught everyone's eyes when Team India's skipper Virat Kohli gave a verbal welcome to English speedster Ollie Robinson.

As soon as Sam Curran was dismissed on a golden duck, Robinson had to face Virat Kohli's words the moment he arrived on the crease. When Robinson came, Virat Kohli says, "This guy (Robinson) laughed at me when I missed a cover drive. Now he is playing to save a home test. How important is this innings in a test match? Come on then big mouth”

Virat Kohli welcoming Ollie Robinson. pic.twitter.com/KCcVk3ExdL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 16, 2021

Netizens react to Virat Kohli and Ollie Robinson verbal spat

"Come on, Big Mouth." Welcome to the crease for Ollie Robinson from Virat Kohli #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — Aman Sehgal (@Aman5ehgal) August 16, 2021

Virat Kohli is BATTERING ollie Robinson lmaooo — ptvool (@ptvool) August 16, 2021

Virat Kohli welcome Ollie Robinson. Virat Kohli What a guy, fearless and Pure Box Office player. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/l48R193to0 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

India beat England by 151 runs to win second Test

India beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday. Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33.

India had 60 overs to bowl out England and the task was made possible by an all-around effort from the pacers. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets including the final one. Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand to take India to 298 for eight before the declaration came shortly after lunch.

Resuming the day at 181 for six, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a sensational stand to defy the hosts. It was Shami's second fifty in international cricket.

Brief scores:

India: 364 all out and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammad Shami 56 not out; Mark Wood 3/51)

England 1st innings: 391 all out and 120 all out in 51.5 overs (Joe Root 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/33, Ishant Sharma 2/13, Mohammad Siraj 4/32)

(Image Credits: @EnglandCricket/Twitter)