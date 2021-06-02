Virat Kohli Gives Crucial Take On Mental Health, Wants Players To Be Allowed To Disconnect

The Indian cricket team is set to feature in a number of high-profile matches in the coming months. The Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns with New Zealand in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final later this month in the UK. Moreover, they will contest against hosts England in a five-match Test series. Ahead of the all-important assignment, the skipper put emphasis on the importance of mental health for professional athletes. Here we reveal more details about the Virat Kohli press conference.

India captain Virat Kohli on mental health

Virat Kohli took part in a press conference alongside head coach Ravi Shastri ahead of their flight to the UK. Speaking on the topic of mental health, the champion batter opined that there has to be a channel through which the players can reach out to the team management if they are dealing with any such issues. The 32-year-old has set a new benchmark when it comes to fitness in Indian cricket. Moreover, his views on providing equal assistance to mental health are great signs, considering the fact that the players have to cope up with a number of challenges.

Kohli also suggested that the players should be allowed to disconnect at times. Representing the country at the highest level can be a daunting task on certain occasions for cricket players because of the added pressure of expectations. Furthermore, the introduction of the bio-bubble environment has also changed the dynamics in many ways. Ravi Shastri mentioned in the presser that even the fittest need a break. According to the cricketer-turned-coach, it is extremely important for a player to remain fit mentally.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final: When does WTC Final start?

Virat Kohli and co. face a stiff challenge as they take on an in-form New Zealand team in the ultimate clash of the competition. The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a formidable 25-member squad for WTC Final and the subsequent England Test series. Here is the India squad for WTC Final:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

Preps in full swing as #TeamIndia sweat it out in the gym ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 💪💪👊 - by @RajalArora



Full video 📽️👉 https://t.co/qDCuAC5Xvd pic.twitter.com/vggs9WuT0r — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2021

Image source: Virat Kohli Instagram