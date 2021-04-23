Virat Kohli Has A SPANISH Response For Man City Boss Pep Guardiola After RCB Surprise

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who is a huge fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, was delighted to receive his personal RCB shirt from the captain himself. Pep took to his social media accounts to thank Kohli for the shirt and told him that it was time for him to learn cricket. Netizens were stumped by the exchanges between former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as several took to social media to react to the posts.

Pep Guardiola, who is considered as one of the greatest football managers of all time, took to his social media accounts and posted a picture of himself holding the RCB jersey. Guardiola wrote, "It's time to finally learn cricket's rules. Thanks to my friend @imVkohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your @ManCity shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB."

Virat Kohli was quick to respond to Guardiola's tweet as he wrote, "Si Señor! And top signing for @pumacricket & @RCBTweets." Kohli interestingly responded to Guardiola in his native Spanish language and hilariously wrote that Pep was Puma cricket's best signing. Indian fans will hope that the friendship between Pep and Kohli can help cricket become more popular in other parts of the world.

Nietzens respond to Virat Kohli and Pep Guardiola exchanges

Virat Kohli and Pep Guardiola discussed how it is like to play without fans

However, this beautiful gesture between Virat Kohli and Pep Guardiola was not the first exchange between the two sporting legends. An online conversation between the two was organised by Puma India last year. During the conversation, Pep admitted that playing behind closed doors was a 'weird' feeling and that matches felt more like friendlies without the fans.

"Without people, it is not the same. It is like a friendly game, it is not the same. We have to do it because the show must go on. We want them to come back. It is a completely different game (without fans). You feel like bad moments are less bad moments and good moments are less good moments. Playing behind closed doors is weird," said Guardiola.

Kohli echoed Guardiola's feelings as he replied, "We came here and prepared for three weeks and I was so excited because it was the first game in six months. When I stepped out on the field, the excitement levels went down, it was nothing. All the excitement went away like that."