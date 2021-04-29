Virat Kohli Hilariously Fools Mr. Nags After Being Asked For Royalties By Him; Here Is How

Unlike in recent seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been off to a brilliant start on the pitch and have clinched five wins from six matches to put them in pole position to make it to the playoffs this season. The RCB team 2021 have shown great camaraderie on and off the pitch and things are going well for Virat Kohli and co. so far. Despite their lack of success over the years, RCB have remained a popular franchise for the masses and their social media interactions with their followers.

RCB team 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers troll Mr.Nags after he claims royalties from the skipper

Currently, on tour with the Royal Challengers Bangalore side, Mr Nags (aka Danish Sait) has assumed the role of being the team's entertainer-in-chief and has been a regular feature of the franchise's social media campaigns. In the latest Mr. Nags video, the RCB anchor arrived when the team were prepping for the Myntra Ad Shoot hoping that he could be the lead actor for the shoot. However, his plans hit a major roadblock when he came across captain Virat Kohli, who was not amused by his actions.

When Nags claimed that he was the lead actor for the shoot, Kohli mercilessly trolled him and suggested that making him the lead actor was not a good business strategy. Mr. Nags claimed that in the last seven seasons, people have noticed Virat Kohli because of him and demanded his royalties. The RCB skipper hit back suggesting that if he would rather retire than copy his strategies on the field. Kohli jokingly said that he and AB de Villiers have had enough of his antics over the years and proceeded to get on with the shoot.

RCB Insider with Mr. Nags: @myntra TVC



Mr. Nags arrives at the Myntra Ad Shoot hoping that he can be the lead actor. Find out what happens when he realises Virat Kohli is!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/UHzd1IVfG0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 29, 2021

IPL 2021 points table: RCB in pursuit of playoff spot after bright start

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been the team to beat this season with Virat Kohli and Co. getting things right on the field. While Virat Kohli is yet to go all guns blazing, the likes of Devdutt Paddikal, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have shored up the batting and Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj have chipped in with the ball. RCB are only behind Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 points table on net run-rate and will look to leapfrog them with a win over Punjab Kings in their next game on Friday.

(Image Courtesy: RCB Twitter)