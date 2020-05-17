Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal For Snooping In On Live Session; Sunil Chhetri Reacts

Virat Kohli trolled Yuzvendra Chahal for making his presence felt during the recent Instagram live session between Kohli and captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri. Chahal always enjoys making his presence felt in the comments section whenever the cricketers are interacting with each other on social media. The leg-spinner had earlier made special appearances during Kohli's previous live chat sessions with former English skipper and RCB team-mate Kevin Pietersen and former Proteas captain, RCB team-mate and one of his good friends AB de Villiers.

'Yeh Nahi Maanega': Virat Kohli

It so happened that both Kohli and Chhetri were discussing how they used to travel to their respective sports coaching academies and that is when Yuzi Chahal's comment caught his Indian and RCB skipper's attention. As soon as Virat saw it, he did not waste any time in letting Chettri, as well as the viewers, know about the same.