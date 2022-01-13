Virat Kohli, Indian Players And Fans Question Technology After Elgar Survives DRS; WATCH

Team India and their fans were left furious on Thursday after South Africa captain Dean Elgar survived following a controversial DRS call while they were chasing a target of 212 runs. The Proteas skipper decided to opt for a review after the ball hit Elgar's pads.

As per ball tracking, the ball from R Ashwin was narrowly missing the stumps even though umpire Marais Erasmus and the Indian players looked confident.

After Dean Elgar opted to take a review, the replays showed that the ball was pitching in line, only missing the stumps narrowly, even though it seemed to the naked eye that the ball was clearly on course to clip the middle stump. Following the DRS, Team India was left in shock, with emotions getting the better out of captain Virat Kohli. The 33-year old was seen kicking the ground in frustration and was also caught questioning the technology on the stump mic.

Following the controversial DRS call, fans were left annoyed, with one netizen taking to Twitter and posting a screenshot of the ball-tracking analysis. The social media user failed to understand how the ball would have missed the stumps considering where it was pitched.

How did this miss the stumps? pic.twitter.com/GnUnnw3YOf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the stump mic also reportedly caught on-field umpire Erasmus saying that it was 'impossible' that the ball was missing the stump considering its trajectory.

"That's impossible" - umpire Erasmus after that ball tracking — ∆🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) January 13, 2022

Saurashtra born cricketer Sheldon Jackson was also left in disbelief as after watching the incident, he tweeted:

No way that was missing the stumps😳 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) January 13, 2022

After Dean Elgar survived, one of the players (not confirmed) was heard stating on the stump mic, "Whole country is against eleven players." Similarly, another one stepped in and said, "broadcasters are here to make money boys."

Virat Kohli speaking right into the stump mic indicating that the DRS is definitely rigged to favour South Africa.



KL Rahul: whole country against 11 people pic.twitter.com/1KMZscTAF4 — shitposter (@shitpostest) January 13, 2022

KOHLI WILDING ON STUMP MIC pic.twitter.com/OdfDa192sz — gautam (@itzgautamm) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer also stepped in with his opinion. The 43-year old stated how such an incident proves that the technology is not entirely accurate, and hence, cannot be trusted all the time.

You know how they say technology is 99% accurate. Well today we saw the other 1%. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/v9BvpGP8TL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 13, 2022

While Elgar was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah after, he did contribute with 30 runs to the total. Having scored 101 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of Day 3, South Africa still require to score 111 more runs to win the third and final IND vs SA Test and the series.