Virat Kohli Is A Typical Asian Player Who Will Be Vulnerable In England, Feels Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has called Team India skipper Virat Kohli a 'typical' Asian player and at the same time, also opened up on the batting megastar's struggles in English conditions. In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Virat Kohli has only managed to register a solitary half-century in five innings. However, he has found it difficult when it comes to playing outswing but more importantly, the deliveries bowled on the fourth and fifth stump lines have made things tough for him. Kohli's issues with such kinds of deliveries date back to the 2014 tour of England.

England vs India Test series: Aaqib Javed on Virat Kohli's batting style

“Kohli is a typical Asian player, he can be successful in Australia. But in places like England and South Africa or anywhere where the ball swings or seams, he’ll chase the ball as he’s vulnerable against the controlled outswing,” said Aaqib Javed while speaking on Paktv.tv’s YouTube channel.

England vs India Test series: Virat Kohli batting performance

The Indian captain Kohli, who had amassed 593 runs in 10 innings when the Indian team had visited England in 2018 now seems to be a pale shadow of himself as the 'Captain Fearless' has only managed to score 124 runs in five innings with scores of 42, 20, 7 and 55, respectively. In the first Test at Nottingham, Kohli failed to trouble the scorers after he was dismissed for a golden duck by pacer James Anderson in the first innings and did not bat in the second.

England vs India Test series: Can India secure the series?

After rain played spoilsport in the series opener at Nottingham, Team India registered a 151-run win at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's to draw first blood in the Test series. Nonetheless, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback in the third Test match at Headingley with a convincing win by an innings and 76 runs to level the series.

The focus now shifts towards the penultimate match of the series to be played at London's Kennington Oval starting Thursday, September 2. Both teams would be hoping to win this contest and the team that comes out on top in the fourth Test will ensure that they end up securing the five-match series.

(Image: AP)