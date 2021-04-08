Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Is 'focused & Ready To Go' Ahead Of MI Vs RCB Opening Match In IPL

Ahead of the first match of the season, skipper Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures of his different moods.

Written By
Digital Desk
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli


The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 in Chennai. For the opening match, RCB will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

READ | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have special message for fans ahead of MI vs RCB opener

Ahead of the first match of the season, skipper Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures of his different moods. "Focused & ready to go," Virat captioned the pictures.

READ | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli gives pep talk after joining Bangalore camp with AB de Villiers

How to watch IPL opening ceremony 2021 live in India?

With the Star Sports network earning the mandate for the IPL 2021 broadcast, the IPL opening ceremony 2021 will be telecast in India on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels as well as regional language channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans will also be able to watch the IPL and whatever ceremonies take place before Game 1, on Star's OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The starting time for the tournament is 7:30 PM IST.

READ | Virat Kohli shares struggles of bio-bubble, says 'difficult to keep yourself motivated'

IPL 2021 schedule: MI vs RCB 2021 clash set for IPL season opener

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the opening match of the season will take place between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MI vs RCB 2021 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, that in a non-pandemic year, would have served as the home ground for the three-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings. Here is the complete list of group stage matches for the IPL 2021:

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND