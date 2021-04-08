Virat Kohli Is 'focused & Ready To Go' Ahead Of MI Vs RCB Opening Match In IPL

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 in Chennai. For the opening match, RCB will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

How to watch IPL opening ceremony 2021 live in India?

With the Star Sports network earning the mandate for the IPL 2021 broadcast, the IPL opening ceremony 2021 will be telecast in India on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels as well as regional language channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans will also be able to watch the IPL and whatever ceremonies take place before Game 1, on Star's OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The starting time for the tournament is 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2021 schedule: MI vs RCB 2021 clash set for IPL season opener

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the opening match of the season will take place between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MI vs RCB 2021 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, that in a non-pandemic year, would have served as the home ground for the three-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings. Here is the complete list of group stage matches for the IPL 2021: