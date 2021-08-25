Virat Kohli Issues Stern Warning To England Ahead Of Headingley Test

Team India currently have their noses in front in the five-match England vs India test series following their Lord's test win. After crushing England by 151 runs at Lord's, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and co will be eager to dominate the host once again when both teams face each other in Headingley Test, which is all set to start on Wednesday, August 25.

England vs India: Virat Kohli on Team India playing aggressive cricket

The Lord's Test not only witnessed a great contest between bat and ball but also saw some strong words being exchanged between players from both teams. Post the victory in the second Test, Virat Kohli had said that the on field incidents during the second test gave the team the motivation to finish the match.

Ahead of the 3rd Test, the Team India skipper in a virtual press conference admitted that the team will continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket going forward. He said, "It was very satisfying after what transpired on the morning of day five (Lord's Test), and it just showed that this team is not going to back down and take a backward step when provoked." He further said, "We play together, play to win and we don't let anyone, any opposition take us lightly. We know and they know that we're always going to compete and find ways to win games of cricket".

The press conference also saw the Team Indian skipper speaking of the importance of keeping their feet on the ground and having discipline because England is one of the most difficult countries to play in. He said, "You're never set as a batsman in England. You have to leave your ego in your pocket and come to the crease. You need discipline and patience. Your mindset on each day matters. You need precision because, in my opinion, England is the toughest country to bat in."

Team India warned by Joe Root ahead of Headingley Test

England skipper Joe Root in a press conference ahead of the England vs India 3rd test stated that his team has taken some "good learning" from the defeat at Lord's last week on how to tackle Kohli's team and they are now "desperate to bounce back" at Leeds. He further added, “I think the most important thing for us regarding the theatre and everything else surrounding the game is we've got to make sure we play the game how we want to play it and we look after it the best we can. And not get too distracted or drawn into anything that's not us. We've got to be genuine to ourselves, genuine to how we are as individuals, and collectively and be as good as we can be. Now Virat and his team will play how they play, and I just want us to go about and be the best version of ourselves”