Virat Kohli Lashes Out At Shardul Thakur For Poor Fielding Effort In 3rd T20I Against Eng

Indian skipper Virat Kohli vented out his frustration at one of his frontline pacers Shardul Thakur during the third T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday for his poor effort on the field during the second innings.

Virat Kohli lashes out at Shardul Thakur

Defending a total of 156 on a good batting surface that assisted the team batting second, the hosts failed to get the job done due to sloppy fielding and a couple of dropped chances. However, it was Shardul's casual approach that made his captain angry just when India were desperately looking for a wicket.

The incident happened during the 12th over of England's run chase. Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan were going well and just when the Men In Blue got the opportunity to break this dangerous partnership, Thakur mistakenly let it slip away. In that over, the English top-order duo set off for a quick yet risky single and there was an easy run-out chance had the throw been accurate but, Thakur's poor throw prevented that from happening.

An angry Virat Kohli was then seen yelling at the speedster and also hurled abuse at him as the Mumbai cricketer was seen clarifying what had gone wrong from his end.

England take lead in the five-match series

Chasing 157, England were never in trouble as opener Jos Buttler ensured a very good start for them, and even though the 2010 T20 world champions did lose the wickets of Jason Roy and the current top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow ensured that there were no further hiccups as two catches by skipper Virat Kohli and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal also helped in their cause. In the end, the visitors got home by eight wickets in the penultimate over to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Jos Buttler was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 52-ball 83 at a strike rate of almost 160 that included five boundaries and four maximums.

Earlier, batting megastar Virat Kohli had played a blistering inning of an unbeaten 46-ball 77 after the hosts struggled to get going having lost the toss. The Men In Blue succeeded in adding 69 runs in their last five overs as they finished at 156/6 from their 20 overs.