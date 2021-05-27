Virat Kohli Lauded By Indian TV Anchor For Upping Her Instagram Followers Count By 1000%

Over the years, Indian captain Virat Kohli has gathered a massive number of fan following through his brilliant cricketing display on the field. The social media following of Virat Kohli is a perfect example of the impact that the Indian captain has created on cricket fans all around the world. The star power of the Indian captain was once experienced by sports presenter and live broadcaster, Ridhima Pathak, after which her Instagram followers increased by more than 10 times.

How an interview with Virat Kohli changed Pathak's social media following

Ridhima Pathak narrated her small interview with Virat Kohli that took place during the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. The sports presenter and live broadcaster narrated the incidents that unfolded during the 2019 World Cup through a LinkedIn post. Ridhima Pathak wrote that she spotted Virat Kohli during her first day at the 2019 World Cup after his media interaction.

Pathak wanted to do a quick interview with him and after Virat Kohli agreed to the interview, she asked him 2 questions, out of which one was related to his marriage. She asked him about how his marriage had changed his captaincy. Kohli replied that his marriage had made him more responsible. Pathak recollects that her interview was published by ICC on Instagram and to her surprise, her number of followers went from 12,000 to 125,000 overnight.

Image Source: PTI/ Ridhima Pathak LinkedIn