Virat Kohli Lauded By Netizens For Consoling Heartbroken Rishabh Pant Post RCB Win: WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by a solitary run in Match 22 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the thrilling win, the Virat Kohli-led side has moved to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. RCB have now won five out of the six games they have played and sitting at the pinnacle of the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points to their name.

Having won the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited RCB to bat first. Riding on the back of a blistering 75 off 42 balls by AB de Villiers, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a total of 171/5 in their 20 overs. Notably, RCB could have ended up with much lesser than what they scored if it were not for the South African veteran, who bludgeoned DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for 23 runs in the final over of their innings, which included three towering sixes. In response, Delhi's top-order had a forgettable day as their top-three batsmen Shikhar Dhawan (6), Steve Smith (4) and Prithvi Shaw (21) were back in the hut with just 47 runs on the board after 7.2 overs.

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis steadied the ship though by forming a 45-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 22 (17). With 79 runs required of just 44 balls, Shimron Hetmyer joined his skipper at the crease. While Pant kept playing sensibly, Hetmyer started attacking from the word go and smashed a 23-ball 50 to bring Delhi back into the contest.

With 14 runs required off the last over, Shimron Hetmyer, who was hitting the ball beautifully, could only face one ball where he scored a single. The remaining five balls were faced by Pant where he managed to fetch 11 runs, thus falling short by a single run. The DC captain remained not out on 58 (48) whereas the Caribbean star scored an unbeaten 53 off 25 balls.

As soon as the game was over, Pant looked dejected as he failed to guide his team home and was almost in tears at the post-match presentation. That's when RCB skipper Virat Kohli came to console Pant as he put his hand on his head and lauded the young captain for his gallant effort. Kohli also went towards Hetmyer and applauded his effort. Virat Kohli's sweet gestures for Pant and Hetmyer were spotted by netizens who took to Twitter and appreciated the RCB captain for his sportsmanship. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Superb from Virat Kohli. He is putting his hand on Rishabh Pant's head. Very nice gesture from King Kohli. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7kcbQDgnev — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 27, 2021

Virat Kohli in conversation with Rishabh Pant and Avesh Khan after the match today. pic.twitter.com/6KBj5gHE0J — Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) April 27, 2021

Its really hard when you loose a match after doing so well â¤ï¸âœ¨

But well played Pant and Hettimer â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/4B6YqaZ3Mb — âœ¨ Little Missâœ¨//Titli's dayâ¤ï¸ (@thelittlemiss03) April 27, 2021

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM