Virat Kohli Leaves No Stone Unturned As He Prepares For Border-Gavaskar Trophy; WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen training in the gym of Nagpur earlier this morning in Team India’s first training session ahead of the first Test vs Australia. The teams have begun their practice session for the highly-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on 9th February.

Virat Kohli is coming out from a very vacation he spent with his family in the hills of Uttarakhand. Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika went to Rishikesh and visited the Ashram of Baba Dayanand Giri Ashram and offered their prayers. Virat Kohli also shared adorable pics of him and his daughter who are enjoying trekking in the mountains.

Virat Kohli trains hard for IND vs AUS series

Virat is one of the fittest cricketers in the world and he always keeps working out even during his off time. Sharing his visuals of working out ahead of the first Test against Australia, Virat wrote on Instagram, "Back at it."

Virat Kohli's visuals have once again increased the expectations of the cricketing fans and they are eagerly waiting for Virat's performance in the first Test. Virat Kohli could be seen doing cardio training, leg exercises, and weight training in his visuals.

Virat Kohli has regained his form in the limited-overs format with hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Virat has not been able to score a hundred in Tests since 2019 and will be looking forward to ending his wait for centuries.

Team India have started their training camp for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in Nagpur. The camp is overseen by the head coach Rahul Dravid who arrived in Nagpur with the other team players on Thursday evening. Players like Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, and the other members and support staff were also seen at the Nagpur airport. Team India will also have a training session at the VSCA Stadium, Nagpur.

On the other hand, Australia has also arrived in Bengaluru and has begun its training. The visiting team arrived in Bengaluru in different sets after the Cricket Australia awards and Usman Khawaja is the most recent player to arrive in Bengaluru. The Aussies are training at the KSCA ground in Alur.