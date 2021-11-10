Virat Kohli Pens Special Message For Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun Post T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's tenure as T20I skipper of Team India ended following India's exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup. The ICC event was also the last time that Ravi Shastri was at the helm of the national team along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar before new coach Rahul Dravid takes over the reigns for India vs New Zealand series. The Test and ODI skipper (Kohli) on Wednesday penned down an emotional note for all three former coaches of Team India.

Virat Kohli's message for Ravi Shastri and other Indian Cricket team coaching staff

Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted pictures of him spending time training with Indian cricket team coaches. In his message, Virat Kohli thanked coach Ravi Shastri and other coaches for all the memories and also for the amazing journey. He praised them for their immense contribution which 'will always be remembered in the history of Indian cricket'.

Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝 pic.twitter.com/42hx4Q7cfq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 10, 2021

The BCCI, on Tuesday, posted a video in which Ravi Shastri can be heard giving his farewell speech to the players. Ravi Shastri in his final speech to the Team India players said, "You guys as a team have over-exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years to go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone, makes you one of the great teams that have played the game."

Earlier post the completion of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match, Virat Kohli in the post match presentation had said, "It's been an honour but things need to be kept in the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It's been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure".

He further said "The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven't got the results here, but we have played some really good cricket. The guys have really made my work easier. The way we played the last three games, it's a game of margins - T20 cricket these days. Two overs of attacking cricket at the top is what we were missing in the first two games. As I said, we weren't brave enough in those games and in the group we were in, it was tough."

Team India named for New Zealand series

The BCCI on Tuesday named the Indian squad for the upcoming India vs New Zealand series with Virat Kohli given rest alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami. Rohit Sharma was named a skipper while KL Rahul was named his deputy. The squad has some fresh faces with the likes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Venkatesh Iyer all named in the team after performing well during the recently concluded IPL tournament.