Virat Kohli Press Conference Live Updates: 'No Problem Between Me And Rohit'

No problem between me and Rohit, have been clarifying for two years. I am tired now. we didn't win icc tournament. Decision that BCCI took was logical. I have told you how it was communicated. I have addressed it before also, we have no problem, I have been clarifying it again and again. I can guarantee that any of my actions is not to put the team down.
Before the selection call, I was told I won't be the captain and I said okay. After the meeting we had a brief chat and that's it. I was not communicated at all. We all know Jadeja's quality and he will be missed. But we have enough bench strength. As much as we will miss him, I am sure that will not be a deciding factor. I have always taken pride in leading India.
Rohit is a very able captain, tactically sound. He can push the team in the right direction. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager. They will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is."
I have never asked for a break. I am always available. A few things came out in the past as well which were also not true. All those who are writing, their sources are not credible. Few people told I was attending events and all. All these sources are not credible. I'm available for the series. I haven't asked for any rest.
I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team was selected. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said it's fine. After the meeting we had a brief chat and that's it.
I told BCCI first on T20I captaincy, they received it well. I was clear with my communication about it. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium spoke about the current situation surrounding the Indian Cricket team. He said, "Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sports. I can't you give info as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info".
A senior BCCI official while speaking to PTI on conditions of anonymity said, "As of now, Kohli hasn't sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or God forbid, he sustains an injury, then it's a different matter. As things stand today, he is playing the three ODIs on January 19, 21, 23".