Virat Kohli Press Conference Live Updates: 'No Problem Between Me And Rohit'

Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday finally broke his silence over the news about the rift with teammate Rohit Sharma and his availability for ODI series. Talks about Virat Kohli- Rohit Sharma rift has been gathering pace ever since reports emerged about Virat Kohli planning to skip the India vs South Africa ODI series following the conclusion of the three-match Test series.

Virat Kohli press conference live updates

Image: Indian Cricket team/ Instagram

13:31 IST, December 15th 2021
Kohli on rift with Rohit Sharma

No problem between me and Rohit, have been clarifying for two years. I am tired now. we didn't win icc tournament. Decision that BCCI took was logical. I have told you how it was communicated. I have addressed it before also, we have no problem, I have been clarifying it again and again. I can guarantee that any of my actions is not to put the team down.

13:30 IST, December 15th 2021
VIRAT KOHLI : 'CHIEF SELECTOR TOLD ME I WON'T BE ODI CAPTAIN'

 Before the selection call, I was told I won't be the captain and I said okay. After the meeting we had a brief chat and that's it. I was not communicated at all.  We all know Jadeja's quality and he will be missed. But we have enough bench strength. As much as we will miss him, I am sure that will not be a deciding factor. I have always taken pride in leading India.

13:28 IST, December 15th 2021
Virat Kohli on Rohit Sharma being appointed skipper

Rohit is a very able captain, tactically sound. He can push the team in the right direction. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager. They will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is."

13:27 IST, December 15th 2021
I am available for the ODI series. Do not ask me these questions

I have never asked for a break. I am always available. A few things came out in the past as well which were also not true. All those who are writing, their sources are not credible. Few people told I was attending events and all. All these sources are not credible. I'm available for the series. I haven't asked for any rest.

13:27 IST, December 15th 2021
On being sacked as ODI captain

 

I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team was selected. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team.  And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said it's fine. After the meeting we had a brief chat and that's it.

13:26 IST, December 15th 2021
Virat Kohli on leading Team India

 I have always taken pride in leading India- Kohli

13:25 IST, December 15th 2021
Virat Kohli on BCCI reaction to him resigning from T20 captaincy

I told BCCI first on T20I captaincy, they received it well. I was clear with my communication about it. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine.

13:18 IST, December 15th 2021
Virat Kohli on Rohit Sharma injury

Will miss Rohit Sharma's abilities a lot during Test series against South Africa: Virat Kohli

 

13:13 IST, December 15th 2021
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur speaks about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma issue

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium spoke about the current situation surrounding the Indian Cricket team. He said, "Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sports. I can't you give info as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info".

13:02 IST, December 15th 2021
BCCI officials update on Virat Kohli

A senior BCCI official while speaking to PTI on conditions of anonymity said,  "As of now, Kohli hasn't sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or God forbid, he sustains an injury, then it's a different matter. As things stand today, he is playing the three ODIs on January 19, 21, 23".

